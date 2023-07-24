Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers non-contact knee injury at practice, carted off field

The DB was visibly upset on the field, where he was attended to before being carted off, per reporters on the scene.

The Lions inked CJGJ to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason as part of their plan to rebuild the secondary. A versatile defender, Gardner-Johnson can line up in the slot or at safety. He's coming off a season with Philadelphia in which he tied for the league lead with six interceptions in 12 games played.