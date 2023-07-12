Deshaun Watson expects 'tight' chemistry with Amari Cooper in second season with Browns

"Amari's going to be good," Watson told Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com at the QB's inaugural high school 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday. "He's a guy that's a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight. We've been hanging out, we just going to continue to build that chemistry as much as possible."