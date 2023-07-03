Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

Moreau was diagnosed with the cancer, which affects the lymphatic system, in March following a physical with the Saints. He then stepped away from football to focus on treatment before two months later signing with New Orleans on a three-year, $12 million deal.

The good news kept coming when Moreau was healthy enough to participate in the club's organized team activities at the end of May, with the best news yet coming at the outset of July.

The former Raider is entering his fifth NFL season with 91 career receptions, 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns. He set personal bests in both catches (33) and yards (420) playing with quarterback Derek Carr last season, who he has reunited with in the Big Easy.

Given his familiarity with the QB, Moreau could play a prominent role in the offense, especially in the early going while Carr gets his feet under him playing for a new organization after nine seasons with the Silver and Black.

The Saints will benefit greatly from having Moreau available to round out a cast of pass catchers that includes tight end Juwan Johnson and wide receivers Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed.