Around the NFL

Two months after cancer diagnosis, TE Foster Moreau participating in Saints OTAs 

Published: May 24, 2023 at 07:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Two months after being diagnosed with cancer, New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau was a full participant to open organized team activates.

On March 22, Moreau, 25, announced he'd been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, spotted during a free-agent visit with the Saints. After receiving treatment, he signed a three-year deal with New Orleans, his hometown team. Now he's on the practice field.

Tuesday, Moreau agreed with the "miraculous" description of his circumstances, from finding cancer on a free-agent physical to being cleared to practicing in such a short timeframe.

"It's certainly close to that," he said, via the team's official website. "I'd say being here, at this stage, is probably more miraculous. But being home, reunited with Derek (Carr), that's probably not nearly as miraculous."

Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss discovered an enlarged lymph node in Moreau's left clavicle during a visit with the team. The tight end said he underwent 6-7 hours of drip infusion for one day about six weeks ago. Thereafter, he received medication fed in shots through his stomach.

The 25-year-old said he'll have a PET scan in the next few weeks.

"My quality of life did not change," he said. "I'll continue to fight this as long as I need to and as many times as I need to fight this and then go back into remission I will, and that'll be a life sentence for me. But in terms of the struggle that I had to face, was more mental than anything. The real heroes are the kids in the children's hospitals that are really fighting with real chemotherapy, real radiation. Those are the strong ones."

It's slightly stunning that Moreau could participate in voluntary OTAs with his new club two months after the diagnosis. But whatever helps him through the process is the right course of action.

Carr, who reunited with Moreau in New Orleans after four seasons with the Raiders, praised the tight end's mental toughness.

"But I don't want to undersell what that man just walked through," Carr said. "It's pretty scary news and a pretty scary thing to go through and for him to be out there already, I'm not going to get into his business but it's pretty miraculous. I know he's thankful.

"We were praying for him, he called us pretty early when he found out and he asked my wife and I to pray for him. Obviously, we do, because we're family. I'm just happy that he's out there and doing something that he loves to do. The fact that we get to play together is pretty cool, too."

Related Content

news

Jets working out ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza

The Jets are working out punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play at all last season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen entering 2023: 'I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo'

After consecutive Divisional Round disappointments, Bills QB Josh Allen is going into 2023 with a new sense of focus and determination because he understands Buffalo's window won't be open for long.

news

QB Baker Mayfield doesn't care what outsiders project for 2023 Buccaneers

New quarterback Baker Mayfield, who split time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, could give a hoot about the perception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances.

news

RB Adrian Peterson not ready to retire: 'Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up'

Adrian Peterson refuses to let the sun set on his NFL career. The future Hall of Fame running back says he's not ready to announce his retirement yet.

news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: Houston won't just hand starting job to rookie QB C.J. Stroud

Aftering taking rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says Houston won't hand Stroud the starting job.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says QB Brock Purdy (elbow) expected to start throwing next week

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that QB Brock Purdy will be allowed to start throwing next week.

news

Lamar Jackson reports to Ravens OTAs after missing first day of voluntary workouts

Lamar Jackson is back in Baltimore. The Ravens quarterback reported for Day 2 of voluntary organized team activities Tuesday after missing Monday's session.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out of Tuesday's OTA drills due to what he described as a tweaked calf. Rodgers, however, downplayed the issue as not "too serious."

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be approved

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Spring League Meeting that he expects the sale of the Washington Commanders to be approved, but he gave no timeline for when the deal could be finalized.

news

Robert Saleh: Jets are among 6-8 teams with realistic chance at winning championship in 2023

Robert Saleh is feeling confident about his squad in early May, saying he believes the Jets are in the top percentile with a realistic shot at winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More