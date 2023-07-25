Around the NFL

Lions coach Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury doesn't appear to be 'serious'

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 08:31 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to have dodged severe injury, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday morning.

"It appears to be that he's going to be OK," Campbell said. "It doesn't appear to be anything serious. We'll see. The images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but yeah, seems to be OK."

The coach confirmed NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero's report on Monday that a source said the injury wasn't believed to be serious.

It's good news for the Lions after CJGJ went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday's practice and was visibly upset on the field before needing to be carted off. Usually, those situations end with the player missing a least a chunk of time.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason as a chess piece in its remade secondary. Losing him for any amount of time would have been a blow. Luckily, the versatile DB will be out only a few days early in camp.

Elsewhere on the Lions' injury front, Campbell noted wide receiver Jameson Williams, who didn't finish practice Monday, is dealing with a leg injury that he doesn't believe is serious.

Williams is suspended the first six games of the season, but after missing all but six games at the end of his rookie season, the former first-round pick needs as many reps as possible during camp.

