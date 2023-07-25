Lions coach Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury doesn't appear to be 'serious'

It's good news for the Lions after CJGJ went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday's practice and was visibly upset on the field before needing to be carted off. Usually, those situations end with the player missing a least a chunk of time.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason as a chess piece in its remade secondary. Losing him for any amount of time would have been a blow. Luckily, the versatile DB will be out only a few days early in camp.

Elsewhere on the Lions' injury front, Campbell noted wide receiver Jameson Williams, who didn't finish practice Monday, is dealing with a leg injury that he doesn't believe is serious.