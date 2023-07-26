Bears TE Cole Kmet agrees to four-year, $50 million contract extension

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2020, Kmet was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with a $2.993 million base salary. The 24-year-old instead got a big pay raise.

The $12.5 million new-money average ranks tied for ninth at the position with Patriots' Hunter Henry. The $32 million guaranteed leapfrogs Dawson Knox for fourth-most among TEs not playing on a rookie deal.

It's a strong contract for Kmet that underscores the team's belief that he'll continue to develop into a crucial part of the offense.

The TE has never breached the 625-yard receiving mark in three seasons, but he's improved his play each campaign. In 2022, Kmet generated 544 yards on 50 catches with a career-high seven TDs (after not scoring in 2021).