Bears finalizing deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

The 2006 first-round pick played 12 seasons in Jacksonville before spending the past five years in Green Bay. Now he flips to rival Chicago for the 2023 campaign.

Lewis reunites with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was on Green Bay's coaching staff for three years (2019-2021) before joining Chicago.

The 39-year-old is the latest former Packer to join Getsy's offense in Chicago. The Bears inked fellow TE Robert Tonyan earlier this offseason and have offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on the roster.