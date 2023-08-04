Bears finalizing deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

The Big Dog is a Bear.
The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources informed of the deal.
Lewis is entering his 18th season, which will break a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most ever played by a tight end.
The 2006 first-round pick played 12 seasons in Jacksonville before spending the past five years in Green Bay. Now he flips to rival Chicago for the 2023 campaign.
Lewis reunites with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was on Green Bay's coaching staff for three years (2019-2021) before joining Chicago.
The 39-year-old is the latest former Packer to join Getsy's offense in Chicago. The Bears inked fellow TE Robert Tonyan earlier this offseason and have offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on the roster.
Despite pushing 40, Lewis remains among the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, a skillset that has allowed him to continue his career well past most at his position. The Big Dog's blocking ability gives the Bears a diverse tight end room with Tonyan and Cole Kmet, who signed an extension this offseason, as the pass catchers.