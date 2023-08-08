Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins

It's a reunion for Flowers in Foxborough, a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2015.

Flowers won two Super Bowls in New England before signing a big-money contract in Detroit in 2019 -- joining former Pats DC Matt Patricia, the Lions coach at the time. The five-year, $90 million pact didn't work out for Detroit, who cut Flowers after three injury-riddled seasons in which he totaled 10.5 sacks (including 1.5 in seven games in 2021).

Flowers appeared in four games for Miami in 2022 before going on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

Now Flowers returns to New England, where he enjoyed his best seasons. The veteran should provide depth to the Pats' defensive line ahead of preseason action kicking off against Houston on Thursday.