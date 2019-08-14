Around the NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo throws 5 consecutive INTs in practice

Published: Aug 14, 2019 at 09:43 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at the office on Wednesday afternoon.

During one stretch of practice, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback threw five consecutive interceptions to Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore (twice), per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Jimmy G broke the spell with a touchdown pass to rookie Jalen Hurd, but the damage was done, acknowledged by the onlooking press and Garoppolo's head coach.

"He threw it to the wrong team five plays in a row," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said bluntly. "I was a defensive coach today, so I was pumped. But no, the defense did great today and obviously he struggled.

"You hope to never have a day like that, but I don't think it's never not happened to anyone. When you do that, you hope you can practice long enough and give him a chance to play out of it and use it as an opportunity that hopefully you can do in a game. Hopefully you don't have five in the game, but you can play yourself out of two in a row or something like that."

Wednesday was San Francisco's last practice before traveling to Denver to take part in joint practices with the Broncos on Friday and Saturday. The 49ers will play Denver on Monday night, when Garoppolo is expected to make his preseason debut, his first on-field appearance since tearing his ACL in September.

Shanahan said he was unsure whether Garoppolo would play longer than one or two series, saying, "That depends on how the practices go this week."

If Jimmy G continues to throw to the wrong team (the Broncos) in the coming days, he might not be long for game action on Monday evening.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UNC star QB Drake Maye announces intentions to enter 2024 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye announced on Monday that he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Justin Jefferson (chest) is considered day to day and has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney didn't check with ref before penalty: We need to line up right

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not check with officials prior to his crucial offsides penalty in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers will 'do whatever's best' for QB Justin Herbert following finger injury

After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley says the team will "do whatever's best" for franchise signal-caller.
news

Niners' Trent Williams on QB Brock Purdy's success: 'It damn sure ain't got nothing to do with the system'

After San Francisco's win over Seattle, Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams scoffed at the notion of Brock Purdy being labeled a system quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' back-to-back blowout losses: 'It's something that we're going through, not necessarily stuck in'

After losing two consecutive games to NFC contenders, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledges that the recent struggles are something that the team is going to get through. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson was 'outstanding' in his winning return to the lineup Sunday against the Texans.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid take issue with offensive offsides call in loss to Bills 

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes blew up on the sidelines following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, irate at an offensive offsides penalty called on Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a Chiefs touchdown. The venting continued after the contest.  
news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out in win vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter.