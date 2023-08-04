Bengals LB Logan Wilson agrees to terms on four-year extension worth up to $37.25M

Wilson, meanwhile, is signing up for the long haul at the right time. He posted a career-best 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defensed in 2022, standing as his best season in his three years in the NFL. PFF agreed, handing him his best defensive grade (72.7), including a tackling grade of 90.

Cincinnati wisely secured a young linebacker who is in the prime of his career. The Bengals also ensured he'll take up most of his cap space prior to the period in Burrow's eventual extension in which he will make the majority of his money.