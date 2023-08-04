Bengals LB Logan Wilson agrees to terms on four-year extension worth up to $37.25M

Around the NFL

Logan Wilson picked a good time to have a career year.

The linebacker and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal includes an average of $11.2 million in each of the first two years, Rapoport added.

Wilson's signing comes one week before the Bengals begin their preseason schedule with a home game against the Packers, and a little more than a month until Cincinnati embarks on a path they hope will end in Las Vegas, home of Super Bowl LVIII. It also precedes an expected extension for quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, as well as a deal for receiver ﻿Tee Higgins﻿, two of the hottest topics regarding Cincinnati's planning for the future.

Wilson, meanwhile, is signing up for the long haul at the right time. He posted a career-best 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defensed in 2022, standing as his best season in his three years in the NFL. PFF agreed, handing him his best defensive grade (72.7), including a tackling grade of 90.

Cincinnati wisely secured a young linebacker who is in the prime of his career. The Bengals also ensured he'll take up most of his cap space prior to the period in Burrow's eventual extension in which he will make the majority of his money.

Extensions for Wilson and ﻿Germaine Pratt﻿ ensure the Bengals will retain their starting linebacking corps beyond 2023. Cincinnati's commitment to Wilson indicates confidence he'll continue to play at a quality level, but at a maximum value of $37.25 million over four years, he's also going to be affordable for a Bengals team that won't have much money to work with in the future.

