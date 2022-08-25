2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

If Nick Mullens can be traded, then Rudolph certainly can. I'm not at all certain that a deal will come together, and he’s played well this August. Yet, Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett represent the present and future, respectively, at QB in Pittsburgh.





Pickett’s strong play of late could compel the Steelers to go with two QBs on the 53-man roster to start the season, with seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun a candidate to join the practice squad after being released this week. Trading Rudolph would free up a roster spot and allow Pittsburgh to potentially recoup something of value in return for him now as opposed to hoping he’ll factor into the compensatory-pick formula for 2024.





The biggest question: Do the Steelers want to trade him?