NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Coming off perhaps the best season of his career and having emerged as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts corner Kenny Moore is looking for a new deal.
Moore has been absent from the Colts' voluntary organized team activities, but is at the team's facility on Monday for his physical prior to the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Moore, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, is due to earn $6.5 million in base salary in 2022 and has two seasons left on his current deal. He recorded 102 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed for the Colts last year, his fifth in the NFL.
Elsewhere in minicamp news:
New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has also been absent from OTAs, is in the team building Monday and will be present for mandatory minicamp, Rapoport also reported. Pats pass rusher Matt Judon is in town and the expectation is he will be at minicamp, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The Pats' minicamp starts Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as expected, is at Lambeau Field for the Pack's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Rodgers has been absent from OTAs.
Roster Moves
- The Carolina Panthers have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the team announced Monday. Kirkwood had played the last two seasons in Carolina, but saw minimal time due to injuries. To make room for Kirkwood on the roster, the Panthers waived rookie WR Talolo Limu-Jones.
- The Houston Texans announced that they have signed free agent offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fourth-round pick wide receiver Calvin Austin III to his rookie contract, the team announced.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of second round guard Luke Goedeke to his rookie contract.
Visits
- The New England Patriots are working out kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Vizcaino, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, is also due for a second workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
- The New York Giants are working out former Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson on Monday, per Pelissero. Carlson tore his ACL in a 2021 preseason game, and has now been cleared to return to football activities.