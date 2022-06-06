Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Published: Jun 06, 2022 at 09:31 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Coming off perhaps the best season of his career and having emerged as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts corner Kenny Moore is looking for a new deal.

Moore has been absent from the Colts' voluntary organized team activities, but is at the team's facility on Monday for his physical prior to the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Moore, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, is due to earn $6.5 million in base salary in 2022 and has two seasons left on his current deal. He recorded 102 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed for the Colts last year, his fifth in the NFL.

Elsewhere in minicamp news:

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has also been absent from OTAs, is in the team building Monday and will be present for mandatory minicamp, Rapoport also reported. Pats pass rusher Matt Judon is in town and the expectation is he will be at minicamp, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The Pats' minicamp starts Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as expected, is at Lambeau Field for the Pack's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Rodgers has been absent from OTAs.

Roster Moves

  • The Carolina Panthers have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the team announced Monday. Kirkwood had played the last two seasons in Carolina, but saw minimal time due to injuries. To make room for Kirkwood on the roster, the Panthers waived rookie WR Talolo Limu-Jones.
  • The Houston Texans announced that they have signed free agent offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fourth-round pick wide receiver Calvin Austin III to his rookie contract, the team announced.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of second round guard Luke Goedeke to his rookie contract.

Visits

  • The New England Patriots are working out kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Vizcaino, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, is also due for a second workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
  • The New York Giants are working out former Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson on Monday, per Pelissero. Carlson tore his ACL in a 2021 preseason game, and has now been cleared to return to football activities.

Related Content

news

49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Texans' Romeo Crennel announces his retirement after 50 years of coaching

Houston Texans senior advisor for football performance Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching, 39 in the NFL.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as expected for mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers, who exercised his right to skip the voluntary portion of the Packers' offseason work, is in Green Bay this week for mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won't attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Teammates see Patriots QB Mac Jones taking leadership qualities to 'another level'

Entering Year 2, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking a more vocal leadership role. Teammates are noticing.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. out to become 'that definite receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about'

A stellar route runner with strong hands and tough run-after-catch ability, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. proved last season he can be an elite playmaker.

news

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: 'My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to'

Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham is fighting for a roster spot. Although his short-lived hot streak in 2020 may be fading into memory, the Denver pass-catcher is confident he can still take over a game.

news

Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now, Webb says he think the Giants' current QB Daniel Jones actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I've been hungry like I haven't ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott still feels he has 'something to prove' after injury-hampered season

Despite suffering a partially torn PCL in Week 4, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started every game for Dallas in 2021. Though he maintained numbers that ranked him among the top RBs in the league, Elliott still feels he has something to prove in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW