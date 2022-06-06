NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Coming off perhaps the best season of his career and having emerged as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts corner Kenny Moore is looking for a new deal.

Moore has been absent from the Colts' voluntary organized team activities, but is at the team's facility on Monday for his physical prior to the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Moore, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, is due to earn $6.5 million in base salary in 2022 and has two seasons left on his current deal. He recorded 102 tackles, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed for the Colts last year, his fifth in the NFL.

Elsewhere in minicamp news:

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has also been absent from OTAs, is in the team building Monday and will be present for mandatory minicamp, Rapoport also reported. Pats pass rusher Matt Judon is in town and the expectation is he will be at minicamp, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The Pats' minicamp starts Tuesday.