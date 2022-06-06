Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as expected for mandatory minicamp 

Aaron Rodgers is trading in his golf clubs for a pigskin this week.
Rodgers, who exercised his right to skip the voluntary portion of the Packers' offseason work, is in Green Bay this week for mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The Packers will hold mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday before reverting to voluntary organized team activities next week to close out the early offseason workout schedule.
Rodgers, who inked a new $150 million contract this offseason, returning to Lambeau Field gives the two-time reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player a chance to work with a revamped receiver corps following the trade of Davante Adams and departure of Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers will throw to new additions like rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs and free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins for the first time this week.