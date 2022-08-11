Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Houston Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Miami Dolphins.

Despite not missing any time in Miami's training camp, Shaheen's failed physical reportedly was flagged by his knee, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.

The Dolphins had agreed to accept a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston in return for Sheehan and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the team announced on Tuesday. Now the deal has fallen apart.

Shaheen, 27, was a second-round pick (No. 45 overall) by the Chicago Bears in 2017, spending his first three seasons there before being traded to the Dolphins in the summer of 2020 for a 2021 sixth-round pick and earning a two-year extension at the time from Miami.

He started seven games for the Dolphins in 2021 before a midseason knee injury sidelined him for a total of four games. Shaheen lost his starting job to Durham Smythe down the stretch last season and didn't have a single target in the passing game the final three regular-season games. (It's not clear if the knee injury flagged during the Texans' physical is the same one Shaheen injured in 2021.)