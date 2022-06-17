Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

A veteran safety is headed east to join the upstart Eagles.

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

Tartt switches teams for the first time in his now eight-year career, having spent the previous seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He's primarily served as a rotational defensive back, starting every game in which he's appeared in just two of his seven professional campaigns.

Tartt has recorded one interception in four different seasons, and 2017 stands as his best year, per Pro Football Focus. He's been consistent for most of his career, posting PFF defensive grades in the mid-60s in each season from 2018-2020. The 2021 season saw Tartt post his second-worst grade of his career (57.5), and he's yet to elevate himself beyond this expectation.

Tartt is just the latest addition to Philadelphia's secondary, which also welcomed in free-agent cornerback James Bradberry earlier this offseason. He joins a defensive backfield that also includes Darius Slay, Anthony Harris, Avonte Maddox and Marcus Epps.