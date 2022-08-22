Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick

The Minnesota Vikings are upgrading their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, per sources informed of the deal. The Vikings have since announced the trade.

For the conditions of the trade to be met, Mullens must be active for one game in 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Mullens was unlikely to make the Raiders' 53-man roster behind starter Derek Carr and backup Jarrett Stidham, who played under coach Josh McDaniels in New England.

Moving to Minnesota, the 27-year-old Mullens has a shot at earning the backup job behind Cousins. The Vikings currently have veteran Sean Mannion and 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond on the roster.