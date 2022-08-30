Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team

An enticing athlete who never quite put it together in Tampa due in part to injuries, Howard generated 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bucs. When he signed in Buffalo, the Bills believed he could be an excellent complement to Dawson Knox in the TE room and build on an already explosive passing game. But it didn't work out, as he never got up to speed in the offense, struggled on the field and was outplayed.