Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team

O.J. Howard won't be part of the Buffalo Bills' explosive offense in 2022.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Bills released the tight end, per a source informed of the situation.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo this offseason. Even the guaranteed money ($3.195 million) couldn't keep him around for the start of the season.
Howard looked slow during preseason action and didn't stand out, netting three receptions on four targets in 78 preseason snaps.
An enticing athlete who never quite put it together in Tampa due in part to injuries, Howard generated 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bucs. When he signed in Buffalo, the Bills believed he could be an excellent complement to Dawson Knox in the TE room and build on an already explosive passing game. But it didn't work out, as he never got up to speed in the offense, struggled on the field and was outplayed.
Given the cap hit the Bills will take on to release Howard, it's a vote of confidence for Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris behind Knox in Buffalo's TE room.
