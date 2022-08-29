Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season.

The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Panthers announced they sent undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in the deal.

Shenault, 23, has posted two NFL seasons above the 600-yard threshold, but he struggled in 2021, scoring zero touchdowns after reaching the end zone five times as a rookie.

Injuries, which date back to his college days at Colorado, have held Shenault back. He suffered hamstring and shoulder injuries the past two seasons with the Jaguars and saw his role reduced by the end of last season.