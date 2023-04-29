2023 NFL Draft

Packers draft Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in Round 6 of 2023 NFL Draft, signaling likely end of Mason Crosby era

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 05:12 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers have used a sixth-round pick on a rookie placekicker.

The Packers selected Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, brother of Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's the first time Green Bay has used a draft pick on a kicker since making Mason Crosby a sixth-round selection in 2007. Crosby spent 16 seasons with the Packers and is currently a free agent. GM Brian Gutekunst had not previously closed the door on bringing the veteran back, but drafting Carlson effectively ends that question.

Carlson spent five years at Auburn, connecting on 79 of 110 field goal attempts and making 173 of 176 extra points. In 2022, the kicker went 12 of 17 on field goals and 22 of 22 on PATs.

Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia should be familiar with Carlson, having coached the Auburn product's brother, Daniel, in Las Vegas.

