Steelers select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with No. 93 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Washington never put up gaudy numbers as a pass catcher, but earned second-team All-SEC honors in his third and final season with the Bulldogs, catching a career-high 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also built to be a highly valuable blocker on the edge. Washington is traditional in that he's an in-line tight end who has plenty of power to take on all comers off the edge, making him a weapon in a scheme that aims to attack the perimeter on the ground. A demonstrated history of running routes and catching passes gives him a dynamic upside.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Washington to a more explosive version of Marcedes Lewis.

If not for the knee questions, Washington would have gone well before the third round. The Steelers are betting on that upside.