2023 NFL Draft

Steelers select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with No. 93 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped Georgia tight end Darnell Washington's draft slide.

The Steelers selected the massive tight end in the third round with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Washington's pick came hours after Pittsburgh grabbed defenders Joey Porter Jr. at No. 32 overall and Keeanu Benton with the 49th pick.

At 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, Washington ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and posted a 10-foot-2 broad jump, matching what he showed on tape as an offensive weapon who has the frame to box out every defender attempting to cover him. He's a walking mismatch not because of pure speed, but because he'll be so difficult to cover physically.

The blend of remarkable size and athleticism made Washington an intriguing prospect, but injury questions led to a draft fall.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported swelling in Washington's knees at the NFL Scouting Combine contributed to the draft slide.

The Steelers stopped that tumble and got a player with massive upside.

Washington never put up gaudy numbers as a pass catcher, but earned second-team All-SEC honors in his third and final season with the Bulldogs, catching a career-high 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also built to be a highly valuable blocker on the edge. Washington is traditional in that he's an in-line tight end who has plenty of power to take on all comers off the edge, making him a weapon in a scheme that aims to attack the perimeter on the ground. A demonstrated history of running routes and catching passes gives him a dynamic upside.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Washington to a more explosive version of Marcedes Lewis.

If not for the knee questions, Washington would have gone well before the third round. The Steelers are betting on that upside.

With his ability to both block and catch the ball, he's a perfect fit for the Steel City.

