Steelers select CB Joey Porter Jr. to begin second round of 2023 NFL Draft

In four seasons with the Nittany Lions, three as a starter, Porter generated 114 tackles, 21 passes defended and an interception in 35 games. In 2022, he didn't allow a touchdown and allowed just one play of 15-plus yards, per PFF.

An outside cornerback at his best in press-man coverage, Porter uses his length to bother receivers and owns the ability to close with the ball in the air. In man coverage last season, he allowed just 70 yards on nine receptions (26 targets).

Pivoting to the NFL, Porter will have to negate the penalties that plagued him in college with his handsy play. But the length and aggressive style make the 6-foot-2 cornerback an intriguing prospect in a league constantly searching for physical cover men.

Porter earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season in Happy Valley.

It makes perfect sense for the Steelers to add Porter Jr. His father went No. 73 overall to Pittsburgh in 1999 and spent eight seasons with the Steelers, earning three Pro Bowl Bids. Porter Sr. also coached under Mike Tomlin for five years (2014-2018).