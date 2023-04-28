Steelers select CB Joey Porter Jr. to begin second round of 2023 NFL Draft

Around the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept it in the family to open the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers selected Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd selection.

The son of longtime Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., the Penn State product owns ideal size, length and speed (4.46 40-yard-dash) that translates well to the NFL.

In four seasons with the Nittany Lions, three as a starter, Porter generated 114 tackles, 21 passes defended and an interception in 35 games. In 2022, he didn't allow a touchdown and allowed just one play of 15-plus yards, per PFF.

An outside cornerback at his best in press-man coverage, Porter uses his length to bother receivers and owns the ability to close with the ball in the air. In man coverage last season, he allowed just 70 yards on nine receptions (26 targets).

Pivoting to the NFL, Porter will have to negate the penalties that plagued him in college with his handsy play. But the length and aggressive style make the 6-foot-2 cornerback an intriguing prospect in a league constantly searching for physical cover men.

Porter earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season in Happy Valley.

It makes perfect sense for the Steelers to add Porter Jr. His father went No. 73 overall to Pittsburgh in 1999 and spent eight seasons with the Steelers, earning three Pro Bowl Bids. Porter Sr. also coached under Mike Tomlin for five years (2014-2018).

Porter Jr. also fits with Pittsburgh from a need and stylistic perspective. His physical, aggressive style will fit well in Tomlin's system. With Cam Sutton signing in Detroit this offseason, replaced with 32-year-old Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh needed to get younger and add some pedigree at corner. They accomplish both by selecting Porter.

