Top Undrafted Free Agents

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 07:02 PM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The 2022 NFL Draft is over -- but the team-building process continues with the signing of undrafted rookie free agents. Below is a positional ranking of the best remaining undrafted prospects following the conclusion of Round 7 in Las Vegas.

Note: This page will be updated as players agree or sign with NFL teams.

Quarterbacks

  1. Carson Strong, Nevada: Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Tom Pelissero)
  2. EJ Perry, Brown
  3. Jack Coan, Notre Dame: Signing with the Indianapolis Colts. (Tom Pelissero)
  4. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
  5. Brandon Peters, Illinois: Signing with the L.A. Chargers. (Tom Pelissero)
  6. Chase Garbers, California: Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Tom Pelissero)
  7. Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
  8. D'Eriq King, Miami: Signing with the New England Patriots. (Tom Pelissero)
  9. Dustin Crum, Kent State
  10. Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
  11. Levi Lewis, Louisiana: Signing with the Seattle Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero)
  12. Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
  13. Anthony Brown, Oregon: Signing with the Baltimore Ravens. (Tom Pelissero)
  14. Nick Starkel, San Jose State
  15. McKenzie Milton, Florida State
  16. Drew Plitt, Ball State
  17. Anthony Russo, Michigan State
  18. Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State
  19. Patrick O'Brien, Washington

Running backs

  1. Tyler Goodson, Iowa
  2. Bam Knight, North Carolina State: Signing with the New York. Jets. (Tom Pelissero)
  3. Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
  4. D'Vonte Price, Florida International
  5. Raheem Blackshear, Virginia Tech
  6. Master Teague III, Ohio State
  7. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
  8. ZaQuandre White, South Carolina: Signing with the Miami Dolphins (Tom Pelissero)
  9. Abram Smith, Baylor: Signing with the New Orleans Saints. (Tom Pelissero)
  10. Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
  11. Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
  12. Greg Bell, San Diego State
  13. TJ Pledger, Utah
  14. Leddie Brown, West Virginia
  15. Bryant Koback, Toledo: Agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings. (Team)
  16. Max Borghi, Washington State
  17. Malik Davis, Florida
  18. Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma: Signing with the New York Giants. (Tom Pelissero)
  19. Sincere McCormick, Texas-San Antonio
  20. CJ Verdell, Oregon
  21. B.J. Baylor, Oregon State
  22. Mataeo Durant, Duke: Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Tom Pelissero)
  23. Marcus Williams, Louisiana Tech
  24. Stephen Carr, Indiana
  25. John Chenal, Wisconsin
  26. Clint Ratkovich, Northern Illinois
  27. Vavae Malepeai, USC
  28. Charles Williams, UNLV
  29. Cam'Ron Harris, Miami (Florida)
  30. Devin Wynn, Furman
  31. Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart
  32. Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State: Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Tom Pelissero)
  33. John Lovett, Penn State
  34. LD Brown, Oklahoma State
  35. Kevin Marks Jr., Buffalo
  36. Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina: Signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
  37. De'Montre Tuggle, Ohio
  38. DeAndre Torrey, North Texas
  39. Garrett Owens, Duquesne
  40. Ezra Gray, Alabama State
  41. Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T
  42. Jace Jordan, West Georgia

Wide receivers

  1. Justyn Ross, Clemson
  2. Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame
  3. Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss
  4. Jalen Virgil, Appalachian State
  5. Tanner Conner, Idaho State
  6. Calvin Turner, Hawaii
  7. Slade Bolden, Alabama
  8. Britain Covey, Utah
  9. Charleston Rambo, Miami (Florida): Signing with the Carolina Panthers. (Tom Pelissero)
  10. Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
  11. Makai Polk, Mississippi State
  12. Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
  13. Devon Williams, Oregon
  14. Tay Martin, Oklahoma State: Signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Tom Pelissero)
  15. Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU: Signing with the Tennessee Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
  16. Josh Johnson, Tulsa
  17. Tré Turner, Virginia Tech
  18. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls
  19. Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan: Signing with the Detroit Lions. (Tom Pelissero)
  20. Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State: Signing with the Washington Commanders. (Tom Pelissero)
  21. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
  22. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
  23. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
  24. Stanley Berryhill, Arizona
  25. Mike Harley, Miami (Florida)
  26. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
  27. Kwamie Lassiter II, Kansas
  28. Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State
  29. Josh Ali, Kentucky
  30. Tyler Snead, East Carolina
  31. Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati
  32. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
  33. Taysir Mack, Pittsburgh
  34. Travell Harris, Washington State
  35. Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M
  36. Justin Hall, Ball State
  37. Deven Thompkins, Utah State
  38. Demetris Robertson, Auburn
  39. Brandon Johnson, Central Florida
  40. Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
  41. Jack Sorenson, Miami (Ohio)
  42. Corey Sutton, Appalachian State
  43. Kendric Pryor, Wisconsin
  44. Keith Corbin, Jackson State
  45. Dahu Green, Arkansas State

Tight ends

  1. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
  2. Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh
  3. Peyton Hendershot, Indiana
  4. Chase Allen, Iowa State
  5. Gerrit Prince, UAB
  6. Austin Allen, Nebraska
  7. Josh Babicz, North Dakota State
  8. Cade Brewer, Texas
  9. Armani Rogers, Ohio
  10. Trae Barry, Boston College
  11. ean Dykes, Memphis
  12. Curtis Hodges, Arizona State
  13. Jake Tonges, California
  14. Braden Galloway, Clemson
  15. Jordan Myers, Rice
  16. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Florida Atlantic
  17. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State
  18. Xavier Gaines, Marshall
  19. Stone Smartt, Old Dominion
  20. Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Kansas State
  21. Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State
  22. Justin Rigg, Kentucky
  23. Garrett Walston, North Carolina
  24. Roger Carter, Georgia State
  25. Jordan Wilson, Florida State
  26. Tucker Fisk, Stanford
  27. Brett Borske, Western Michigan

Offensive tackles

  1. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State: Signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Tom Pelissero)
  2. Obinna Eze, TCU
  3. Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut: Signing with the Indianapolis Colts. (Tom Pelissero)
  4. Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech
  5. Jean Delance, Florida
  6. Derek Kerstetter, Texas
  7. Blaise Andries, Minnesota
  8. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
  9. George Moore, Oregon
  10. Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
  11. Lewis Kidd, Montana State
  12. Bamidele Olaseni, Utah: Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Tom Pelissero)
  13. Jarrid Williams, Miami (Florida)
  14. Tyler Vrabel, Boston College: Signing with the Atlanta Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
  15. Tanner Owen, NW Missouri State
  16. T.J. Storment, Texas Tech
  17. Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton
  18. Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M
  19. Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
  20. Jalen McKenzie, USC
  21. Alec Anderson, UCLA
  22. Caleb Jones, Indiana
  23. Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
  24. Ken Marks, Louisiana
  25. Dylan Cook, Montana
  26. Liam Ryan, Washington State
  27. Jordan Tucker, North Carolina
  28. Kevin Jarvis, Michigan State
  29. Greg Long, Purdue
  30. Sam Schlueter, Minnesota

Interior offensive linemen

  1. Dohnovan West, Arizona State
  2. William Dunkle, San Diego State
  3. Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
  4. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College: Signing with the Dallas Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
  5. James Empey, BYU
  6. Ben Brown, Ole Miss
  7. Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech
  8. Nick Ford, Utah
  9. Jason Poe, Mercer
  10. Jack Snyder, San Jose State
  11. Liam Shanahan, LSU
  12. Hayden Howerton, SMU
  13. Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma
  14. Denzel Okafor, Texas
  15. Chris Glaser, Virginia
  16. Derek Schweiger, Iowa State
  17. Cole Schneider, Central Florida
  18. Eric Wilson, Penn State
  19. Cole Bentley, Louisville
  20. Xavier Newman-Johnson, Baylor
  21. Josh Rivas, Kansas State
  22. Ben Petrula, Boston College
  23. Kyler Schott, Iowa
  24. Vincent McConnell, Cincinnati
  25. Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
  26. Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin
  27. Kody Russey, Houston
  28. Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke
  29. Case Cook, Missouri
  30. Mike Maietti, Missouri
  31. Chris Owens, Alabama: Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Tom Pelissero)
  32. Orlando Umana, Ole Miss
  33. Baer Hunter, Appalachian State
  34. ZeVeyon Furcron, Southern Illinois
  35. Conner Olson, Minnesota
  36. Ty Clary, Arkansas
  37. Alex Mollette, Marshall
  38. Noah Johnson, Kansas State
  39. Stewart Reese, Florida
  40. Cain Madden, Notre Dame
  41. Isaiah Edwards, Indiana State
  42. Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

Edge rushers

  1. De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
  2. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
  3. Carson Wells, Colorado
  4. David Anenih, Houston: Signing with the Tennessee Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
  5. Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
  6. Tyler Johnson, Arizona State
  7. Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
  8. Mika Tafua, Utah
  9. Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa: Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Tom Pelissero)
  10. Scott Patchan, Colorado State
  11. Tariqious Tisdale, Ole Miss
  12. Arron Mosby, Fresno State
  13. Adam Anderson, Georgia
  14. Tre Williams, Arkansas
  15. Ryder Anderson, Indiana
  16. DaMarcus Mitchell, Purdue
  17. Ali Fayad, Western Michigan
  18. Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
  19. Keir Thomas, Florida State
  20. Ryan Bowman, Washington
  21. Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State
  22. Big Kat Bryant, Central Florida: Signing with the Dallas Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
  23. Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest: Signing with the Minnesota Vikings. (Tom Pelissero)
  24. Tomon Fox, North Carolina
  25. Deandre Johnson, Miami (Florida)
  26. Chauncey Manac, Louisiana
  27. Daniel Joseph, North Carolina State
  28. Cody Roscoe, Syracuse
  29. Owen Carney Jr., Illinois
  30. Inoke Moala, Indiana State
  31. Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse
  32. Joshua Onujiogu, Framingham State
  33. Carson Taylor, Northern Arizona
  34. Avien Peah, Massachusetts
  35. Ty Shelby, Louisiana-Monroe
  36. Mike Tverdov, Rutgers
  37. Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland
  38. LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma
  39. Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
  40. Tristan Nichols, Nevada

Interior defensive linemen

  1. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
  2. Noah Elliss, Idaho
  3. Christopher Hinton, Michigan
  4. Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech
  5. Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M: Signing with the Tennessee Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
  6. Derrick Tangelo, Penn State: Signing with the Atlanta Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
  7. Ben Stille, Nebraska
  8. LaBryan Ray, Alabama
  9. Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana
  10. Marquan McCall, Kentucky
  11. Jabari Ellis, South Carolina
  12. Dion Novil, North Texas
  13. Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame
  14. Antonio Valentino, Florida
  15. Roderick Perry, Illinois
  16. Trevon Mason, Arizona
  17. Donovan Jeter, Michigan
  18. Mohamed Diallo, Arizona
  19. Israel Antwine, Oklahoma State
  20. Glen Logan, LSU
  21. Keyshon Camp, Pittsburgh
  22. Timmy Horne, Kansas State
  23. Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
  24. Damion Daniels, Nebraska
  25. Ralph Holley, Western Michigan
  26. Manny Jones, Colorado State
  27. Marcus Brown, Cincinnati
  28. Kevin Atkins, Fresno State
  29. Tyrone Truesdell, Florida
  30. Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State
  31. Dennis Johnson, Grand Valley State
  32. Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin
  33. Mike Greene, James Madison

Linebackers

  1. Christopher Allen, Alabama
  2. Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina
  3. JoJo Domann, Nebraska
  4. Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
  5. Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
  6. Mike Rose, Iowa State
  7. Jeremiah Moon, Florida
  8. Jack Cochrane, South Dakota: Signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Tom Pelissero)
  9. James Skalski, Clemson
  10. Nephi Sewell, Utah
  11. Darien Butler, Arizona State
  12. Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
  13. Zakoby McClain, Auburn: Signing with the Baltimore Ravens. (Tom Pelissero)
  14. Ellis Brooks, Penn State
  15. Jake Hansen, Illinois
  16. Diego Fagot, Navy
  17. Isaiah Chambers, McNeese State
  18. Jack Gibbens, Minnesota
  19. Troy Hairston II, Central Michigan
  20. Vi Jones, North Carolina State
  21. Nate Landman, Colorado
  22. Tre Walker, Idaho
  23. Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers: Agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Peter Schrager)
  24. Jake Hummel, Iowa State
  25. Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Boston College
  26. Josh Ross, Michigan
  27. Kuony Deng, California
  28. Kadofi Wright, Buffalo
  29. A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan
  30. Segun Olubi, San Diego State: Signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Tom Pelissero)
  31. Zach McCloud, Miami (Florida): Agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings. (Team)
  32. DQ Thomas, Middle Tennessee
  33. Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame
  34. C.J. Avery, Louisville
  35. Drew White, Notre Dame
  36. Colin Schooler, Texas Tech
  37. Clarence Hicks, Texas-San Antonio
  38. Justin Rice, Utah State
  39. Phil Campbell III, Pittsburgh
  40. Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
  41. Khalan Tolson, Illinois
  42. Storey Jackson, Liberty
  43. Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina
  44. Jahad Woods, Washington State
  45. Luke Masterson, Wake Forest
  46. Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Cornerbacks

  1. Josh Thompson, Texas: Signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Tom Pelissero)
  2. Josh Jobe, Alabama
  3. Bryce Watts, Massachusetts
  4. Kyler McMichael, North Carolina
  5. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
  6. Tony Adams, Illinois
  7. Chris Steele, USC
  8. Leonard Johnson, Duke
  9. DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech
  10. Mykael Wright, Oregon
  11. Mario Goodrich, Clemson: Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Tom Pelissero)
  12. Sam Webb, Missouri Western: Signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Tom Pelissero)
  13. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC: Signing with the Dallas Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
  14. Brandon Sebastian, Boston College
  15. Josh Blackwell, Duke
  16. Ja'Quan McMillian, East Carolina
  17. Darrell Baker Jr., Georgia Southern
  18. Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
  19. Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State: Signing with the Indianapolis Colts. (Tom Pelissero)
  20. Quandre Mosely, Kentucky
  21. Elijah Hamilton, Louisiana Tech
  22. Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic
  23. Vincent Gray, Michigan
  24. Tayler Hawkins, San Diego State
  25. Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss
  26. Darren Evans, LSU: Signing with the New York Giants. (Tom Pelissero)
  27. Matt Hankins, Iowa
  28. Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech: Signing with the Tennessee Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
  29. Allan George, Vanderbilt
  30. Xavior Williams, Iowa
  31. Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington
  32. T.J. Carter, TCU
  33. Raleigh Texada, Baylor
  34. Jeremy Webb, Kansas
  35. Cortez Davis, Hawaii
  36. Devin Taylor, Bowling Green State
  37. Coney Durr, Minnesota
  38. Walter Neil Jr., UTEP
  39. Allie Green IV, Missouri: Signing with the Chicago Bears. (Tom Pelissero)

Safeties

  1. Nolan Turner, Clemson
  2. Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech: Signing with the Dallas Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
  3. Smoke Monday, Auburn: Signing with the New Orleans Saints. (Tom Pelissero)
  4. Verone McKinley, Oregon
  5. Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M
  6. Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
  7. Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
  8. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
  9. Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
  10. Bubba Bolden, Miami (Florida)
  11. Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC
  12. Brad Hawkins, Michigan
  13. Joey Blount, Virginia
  14. D'Anthony Bell, West Florida
  15. Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville
  16. Nick Grant, Virginia
  17. Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State
  18. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Indiana
  19. Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA
  20. Jack Koerner, Iowa
  21. Deontai Williams, Nebraska
  22. Raheem Layne, Indiana
  23. Bryce Cosby, Ball State
  24. Scott Nelson, Wisconsin
  25. Michael Griffin II, South Dakota State
  26. Sean Mahone, West Virginia
  27. Evan Fields, Arizona State
  28. Tristin McCollum, Sam Houston State
  29. Alonzo Addae, West Virginia
  30. Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
  31. Brenden Schooler, Texas: Signing with the New England Patriots. (Tom Pelissero)
  32. Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State
  33. Will Adams, Virginia State
  34. Daniel Wright, Alabama
  35. Tyrone Hill, Washington State
  36. Amari Carter, Miami (Florida)
  37. Antwon Kincade, Western Kentucky
  38. Trenton Thompson, San Diego State
  39. Bydarrius Knighten, Auburn
  40. La'Kendrick Van Zandt, TCU: Signing with the Dallas Cowboys. (Tom Pelissero)
  41. Brandon Drayton, Marshall
  42. Drew Hartlaub, Penn State
  43. Mike Brown, Miami (Ohio): Agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings. (Team)

Specialists

  1. Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
  2. Cameron Dicker, K/P, Texas: Signing with the L.A. Rams (Tom Pelissero)
  3. Cal Adomitis, LS, Pittsburgh
  4. Ryan Wright, P, Tulane: Agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings. (Team)
  5. Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State
  6. James McCourt, K, Illinois
  7. Blake Hayes, P, Illinois
  8. Andrew Mevis, K, Iowa State
  9. Caleb Shudak, K, Iowa: Signing with the Tennessee Titans. (Tom Pelissero)
  10. Parker White, K, South Carolina

