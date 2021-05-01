Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books -- but teams aren't done building their rosters quite yet. Below is my position-by-position ranking of the top undrafted players in line to land spots as rookie free agents.
Quarterbacks
- Jamie Newman, Georgia/Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with the Eagles, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Shane Buechele, SMU (UPDATE: Signing with the Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero.)
- K.J. Costello, Mississippi State
- Feleipe Franks, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signing with the Falcons, per his agent.)
- Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
- Zach Smith, Tulsa
- Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern
- Kevin Thomson, Washington
- Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
- Ageel Glass, Alabama A&M
- David Moore, Central Michigan
- Brady Davis, Illinois State
Running backs
- Javian Hawkins, Louisville
- Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
- Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signing with Washington, per Tom Pelissero.)
- CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
- Mekhi Sargent, Iowa
- Spencer Brown, Alabama-Birmingham
- Trey Ragas, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Nate McCrary, Saginaw Valley State
- Deon Jackson, Duke
- Shakif Seymour, Toledo
- Dedrick Mills, Nebraska
- Asim Rose Jr., Kentucky
- Billy McCrary, Abilene Christian
- Josh Johnson, Louisiana-Monroe
- Shane Simpson, Virginia
- JaQuan Hardy, Tiffin
- Stevie Scott III, Indiana
- Brenden Knox, Marshall
- Garrett Groshek, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signing with the Raiders, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (UPDATE: Signing with the Bengals, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Caleb Huntley, Ball State
Wide receivers
- Marlon Williams, UCF
- Austin Watkins Jr., Alabama-Birmingham
- Cade Johnson, South Dakota State (UPDATE: Signing with the Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State (UPDATE: Signing with the Lions, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Damon Hazelton, Missouri
- Whop Philyor, Indiana (UPDATE: Signing with the Vikings, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Damonte Coxie, Memphis
- Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois
- Warren Jackson, Colorado State
- Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with the Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Trevon Grimes, Florida
- Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with the Lions, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
- Tyler Vaughns, USC
- Tim Jones, Southern Mississippi
- Isaiah McKoy, Kent State
- Rico Bussey, Hawaii
- Connor Wedington, Stanford
Tight ends
- Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signing with the Jets, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Nick Eubanks, Michigan
- Cary Angeline, North Carolina State
- Tony Poljan, Virginia
- Miller Forristall, Alabama (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Matt Bushman, Brigham Young
- Shaun Beyer, Iowa
- Jack Stoll, Nebraska
- Pro Wells, TCU (UPDATE: Signing with the Bengals, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Carl Tucker, Alabama
- Quintin Morris, Bowling Green State
- Artayvious Lynn, TCU
- Tory Carter, LSU (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Briley Moore-McKinney, Kansas State
- Dylan Soehner, Iowa State
Offensive tackles
- Jake Curhan, California
- Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
- Syrus Tuitele, Fresno State
- Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
- Greg Eiland, Mississippi State
- Grant Hermanns, Purdue
Interior offensive linemen
- Drake Jackson, Kentucky
- David Moore, Grambling State
- Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
- Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
- Tristen Hoge, Brigham Young
- Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State
- Ryan McCollum, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with the Texans, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Brett Heggie, Florida
- Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh
- Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
- Danny Godlevske, Miami (Ohio)
- Carson Green, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with the Texans, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Jared Hocker, Texas A&M
- Chandon Herring, Brigham Young
- Sam Cooper, Merrimack
- Cole Banwart, Iowa
- Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State
- Joe Sculthorpe, North Carolina State
Edge rushers/defensive ends
- Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
- Charles Snowden, Virginia (UPDATE: Signing with the Bears, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Jamar Watson, Kentucky
- JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
- Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
- Eli Howard, Texas Tech
- Romeo McKnight, Charlotte
- Justus Reed, Virginia Tech
Interior defensive linemen
- Marvin Wilson, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with the Browns, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Darius Stills, West Virginia
- Carlo Kemp, Michigan
- Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
- Naquan Jones, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
- Malik Herring, Georgia
- Xavier Kelly, Arkansas
- Jordon Scott, Oregon
- Kyree Campbell, Florida
- Jack Heflin, Iowa (UPDATE: Signing with the Packers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Zeandae Johnson, California
- Elijah Ponder, Cincinnati
- Jerome Johnson, Indiana
- Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
- Daniel Archibong, Temple
- Drew Wiley, Kansas State
Linebackers
- Dylan Moses, Alabama (UPDATE: Signing with the Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M
- Justin Hilliard, Ohio State
- Paddy Fisher, Northwestern (UPDATE: Signing with the Panthers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Riley Cole, South Alabama
- Tuf Borland, Ohio State
- Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
- Dorian Etheridge, Louisville
- Tavante Beckett, Marshall
- Zane Zandier, Virginia
- Max Richardson, Boston College (UPDATE: Signing with the Raiders, per Tom Pelissero.)
- David Curry, Georgia Tech
- Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State (UPDATE: Signing with the Chargers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Milo Eifler, Illinois
- Curtis Robinson, Stanford
- Elijah Sullivan, Kansas State
- Shaq Smith, Maryland
- Ethan Tucky, Cincinnati
Safeties
- Trill Williams, Syracuse
- Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
- Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
- Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
- Christian Uphoff, Illinois State (UPDATE: Signing with the Packers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Eric Burrell, Wisconsin
- Lamont Wade, Penn State (UPDATE: Signing with the Steelers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State
- Brad Stewart Jr., Florida
- Dwayne Johnson Jr., San Diego State
- Nick Pickett, Oregon
- Zayne Anderson, Brigham Young
- Tyler Coyle, Purdue
- Donovan Stiner, Florida
- Marcus Murphy, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with the Falcons, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Brendon White, Rutgers
Cornerbacks
- Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central
- Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
- Shakur Brown, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with the Steelers, per Tom Pelissero.)
- Olaijah Griffin, USC
- Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami (Ohio)
- Mike Hampton, South Florida
- DJ Daniel, Georgia
- Mark Gilbert, Duke
- Jerry Jacobs, Arkansas
- Lorenzo Burns, Arizona
- Mac McCain III, North Carolina A&T
- Antonio Phillips, Ball State
- KJ Sails, South Florida
- Nick McCloud, Notre Dame
Specialists
- Max Duffy, punter, Kentucky
- James Smith, punter, Cincinnati
- Jose Borregales, kicker, Miami
- Riley Patterson, kicker, Memphis
- Drue Chrisman, punter, Ohio State
- Oscar Bradburn, punter, Virginia Tech
- Turner Bernard, long snapper, San Diego State