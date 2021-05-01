Analysis

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft

Published: May 01, 2021 at 06:51 PM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books -- but teams aren't done building their rosters quite yet. Below is my position-by-position ranking of the top undrafted players in line to land spots as rookie free agents.

Quarterbacks

  1. Jamie Newman, Georgia/Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with the Eagles, per Tom Pelissero.)
  2. Shane Buechele, SMU (UPDATE: Signing with the Chiefs, per Tom Pelissero.)
  3. K.J. Costello, Mississippi State
  4. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signing with the Falcons, per his agent.)
  5. Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
  6. Zach Smith, Tulsa
  7. Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern
  8. Kevin Thomson, Washington
  9. Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
  10. Ageel Glass, Alabama A&M
  11. David Moore, Central Michigan
  12. Brady Davis, Illinois State

Running backs

  1. Javian Hawkins, Louisville
  2. Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
  3. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signing with Washington, per Tom Pelissero.)
  4. CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
  5. Mekhi Sargent, Iowa
  6. Spencer Brown, Alabama-Birmingham
  7. Trey Ragas, Louisiana-Lafayette
  8. Nate McCrary, Saginaw Valley State
  9. Deon Jackson, Duke
  10. Shakif Seymour, Toledo
  11. Dedrick Mills, Nebraska
  12. Asim Rose Jr., Kentucky
  13. Billy McCrary, Abilene Christian
  14. Josh Johnson, Louisiana-Monroe
  15. Shane Simpson, Virginia
  16. JaQuan Hardy, Tiffin
  17. Stevie Scott III, Indiana
  18. Brenden Knox, Marshall
  19. Garrett Groshek, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signing with the Raiders, per Tom Pelissero.)
  20. Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (UPDATE: Signing with the Bengals, per Tom Pelissero.)
  21. Caleb Huntley, Ball State

Wide receivers

  1. Marlon Williams, UCF
  2. Austin Watkins Jr., Alabama-Birmingham
  3. Cade Johnson, South Dakota State (UPDATE: Signing with the Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.)
  4. Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State (UPDATE: Signing with the Lions, per Tom Pelissero.)
  5. Damon Hazelton, Missouri
  6. Whop Philyor, Indiana (UPDATE: Signing with the Vikings, per Tom Pelissero.)
  7. Damonte Coxie, Memphis
  8. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois
  9. Warren Jackson, Colorado State
  10. Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with the Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.)
  11. Trevon Grimes, Florida
  12. Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signing with the Lions, per Tom Pelissero.)
  13. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
  14. Tyler Vaughns, USC
  15. Tim Jones, Southern Mississippi
  16. Isaiah McKoy, Kent State
  17. Rico Bussey, Hawaii
  18. Connor Wedington, Stanford

Tight ends

  1. Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signing with the Jets, per Tom Pelissero.)
  2. Nick Eubanks, Michigan
  3. Cary Angeline, North Carolina State
  4. Tony Poljan, Virginia
  5. Miller Forristall, Alabama (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
  6. Matt Bushman, Brigham Young
  7. Shaun Beyer, Iowa
  8. Jack Stoll, Nebraska
  9. Pro Wells, TCU (UPDATE: Signing with the Bengals, per Tom Pelissero.)
  10. Carl Tucker, Alabama
  11. Quintin Morris, Bowling Green State
  12. Artayvious Lynn, TCU
  13. Tory Carter, LSU (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
  14. Briley Moore-McKinney, Kansas State
  15. Dylan Soehner, Iowa State

Offensive tackles

  1. Jake Curhan, California
  2. Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
  3. Syrus Tuitele, Fresno State
  4. Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
  5. Greg Eiland, Mississippi State
  6. Grant Hermanns, Purdue

Interior offensive linemen

  1. Drake Jackson, Kentucky
  2. David Moore, Grambling State
  3. Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
  4. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
  5. Tristen Hoge, Brigham Young
  6. Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State
  7. Ryan McCollum, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with the Texans, per Tom Pelissero.)
  8. Brett Heggie, Florida
  9. Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh
  10. Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
  11. Danny Godlevske, Miami (Ohio)
  12. Carson Green, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signing with the Texans, per Tom Pelissero.)
  13. Jared Hocker, Texas A&M
  14. Chandon Herring, Brigham Young
  15. Sam Cooper, Merrimack
  16. Cole Banwart, Iowa
  17. Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State
  18. Joe Sculthorpe, North Carolina State

Edge rushers/defensive ends

  1. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
  2. Charles Snowden, Virginia (UPDATE: Signing with the Bears, per Tom Pelissero.)
  3. Jamar Watson, Kentucky
  4. JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
  5. Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
  6. Eli Howard, Texas Tech
  7. Romeo McKnight, Charlotte
  8. Justus Reed, Virginia Tech

Interior defensive linemen

  1. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (UPDATE: Signing with the Browns, per Tom Pelissero.)
  2. Darius Stills, West Virginia
  3. Carlo Kemp, Michigan
  4. Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
  5. Naquan Jones, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with the Titans, per Tom Pelissero.)
  6. Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
  7. Malik Herring, Georgia
  8. Xavier Kelly, Arkansas
  9. Jordon Scott, Oregon
  10. Kyree Campbell, Florida
  11. Jack Heflin, Iowa (UPDATE: Signing with the Packers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  12. Zeandae Johnson, California
  13. Elijah Ponder, Cincinnati
  14. Jerome Johnson, Indiana
  15. Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
  16. Daniel Archibong, Temple
  17. Drew Wiley, Kansas State

Linebackers

  1. Dylan Moses, Alabama (UPDATE: Signing with the Jaguars, per Tom Pelissero.)
  2. Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M
  3. Justin Hilliard, Ohio State
  4. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern (UPDATE: Signing with the Panthers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  5. Riley Cole, South Alabama
  6. Tuf Borland, Ohio State
  7. Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
  8. Dorian Etheridge, Louisville
  9. Tavante Beckett, Marshall
  10. Zane Zandier, Virginia
  11. Max Richardson, Boston College (UPDATE: Signing with the Raiders, per Tom Pelissero.)
  12. David Curry, Georgia Tech
  13. Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State
  14. Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State (UPDATE: Signing with the Chargers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  15. Milo Eifler, Illinois
  16. Curtis Robinson, Stanford
  17. Elijah Sullivan, Kansas State
  18. Shaq Smith, Maryland
  19. Ethan Tucky, Cincinnati

Safeties

  1. Trill Williams, Syracuse
  2. Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
  3. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
  4. Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
  5. Christian Uphoff, Illinois State (UPDATE: Signing with the Packers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  6. Eric Burrell, Wisconsin
  7. Lamont Wade, Penn State (UPDATE: Signing with the Steelers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  8. Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State
  9. Brad Stewart Jr., Florida
  10. Dwayne Johnson Jr., San Diego State
  11. Nick Pickett, Oregon
  12. Zayne Anderson, Brigham Young
  13. Tyler Coyle, Purdue
  14. Donovan Stiner, Florida
  15. Marcus Murphy, Mississippi State (UPDATE: Signing with the Falcons, per Tom Pelissero.)
  16. Brendon White, Rutgers

Cornerbacks

  1. Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central
  2. Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
  3. Shakur Brown, Michigan State (UPDATE: Signing with the Steelers, per Tom Pelissero.)
  4. Olaijah Griffin, USC
  5. Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami (Ohio)
  6. Mike Hampton, South Florida
  7. DJ Daniel, Georgia
  8. Mark Gilbert, Duke
  9. Jerry Jacobs, Arkansas
  10. Lorenzo Burns, Arizona
  11. Mac McCain III, North Carolina A&T
  12. Antonio Phillips, Ball State
  13. KJ Sails, South Florida
  14. Nick McCloud, Notre Dame

Specialists

  1. Max Duffy, punter, Kentucky
  2. James Smith, punter, Cincinnati
  3. Jose Borregales, kicker, Miami
  4. Riley Patterson, kicker, Memphis
  5. Drue Chrisman, punter, Ohio State
  6. Oscar Bradburn, punter, Virginia Tech
  7. Turner Bernard, long snapper, San Diego State

