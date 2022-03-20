All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye to what had been his only NFL home.

"To the Packers organization, I can't thank you enough for seeing in me what no one else did," Adams posted Saturday on Instagram. "That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me. We accomplished a lot together and even through the tough times, you always had my back and your trust in me has never wavered. For that I'm forever grateful."

Adams is leaving for Las Vegas, which sent first- and second-round picks to Green Bay for the star wideout and then agreed to terms with him on a five-year, $141.25 million deal. It makes Adams the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

He'd spent the previous eight seasons establishing himself as one of the best in Packers history. Adams ranks second all time in receptions (669) and touchdowns (73) and fourth in receiving yards (8,121). But his frustrations over contract negotiations dating back to last year led him to decline a more lucrative offer from the franchise, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. None of that subtext was alluded to Adams' his social media tribute, which instead showed appreciation toward his teammates, the city of Green Bay and the fans.