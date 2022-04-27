Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

Thibodeaux is confident his team interviews helped erase any lingering doubts. He's met with nearly every team during the pre-draft process, and had private top-30 visits with the Detroit Lions (pick No. 2), Houston Texans (No. 3), New York Jets (No. 4 and No. 10), New York Giants (No. 5 and No. 7) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 15 and No. 18). The Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) also traveled to visit him in Los Angeles. There's confidence in Thibodeaux's camp that he won't slip out of the top 10 and could go as high as No. 2 with Detroit.

He said he articulated who he was to teams, preferring to build a fresh relationship rather than one based on assumptions and assured them that "when you meet me, there are no curveballs. What you see is what you're going to get."

One high-ranking NFL executive told NFL Network that he had Thibodeaux ranked in his top-five prospects and had minimal worry about off-the-field character. That executive noted he believed it's the same overthinking that led Micah Parsons to fall out of the top 10 last year.

According to Next Gen Stats, Thibodeaux is tied for the third-highest overall draft score among edge prospects in the last five drafts. Thibodeaux, who finished 2021 with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games, was Oregon's first All-American since DeForest Buckner in 2015.

Despite his disdain with how he's been characterized by some in the draft process, he admits that he enjoys consuming one aspect of pre-draft content: mock drafts.

"Yes, I read mock drafts. All the time. It's just entertainment," he said. "I don't think any of the mock drafts mean anything. I'm just curious what the buzz is."

Many recent mock drafts have Thibodeaux landing in New York -- the Giants and Jets each have two top-10 picks. Thibodeaux is aware of what the New York market can do for his exposure and all the pressure it can present, especially if success isn't immediate. But he welcomes it.

"It'd be dope to go New York. I'd be happy to play for either team honestly if they pick me," Thibodeaux said. "But I took my chips, preferences out of it a while ago. I'm just ready to see where I end up."

Regardless of where Thibodeaux ends up Thursday, he's already at peace. He refuses to let the buzz that Georgia's Travon Walker and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson are expected to be the top two pass rushers off the board bother him, stating clearly that he wants both of them to be in the best position they can to succeed, and he won't use it as a chip on his shoulder if it happens, because, "I don't have any external motivation."

Thibodeaux also says he's spent this offseason working on "taking my moves to the next level. I'm working on four-five moves. Just making sure I have a diverse skillset for the NFL."

He says he wants to be great and doesn't care if your perception is different.