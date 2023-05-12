Around the NFL

NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

Published: May 11, 2023 at 08:13 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

It's the most exciting time of the offseason!

The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety, meaning players, coaches and fans alike can now break out the sharpies and mark their calendars accordingly.

Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

For more information on game tickets for the 2023 NFL season, click here.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL schedule release: Cowboys-Giants, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jets highlight Week 1

The 2023 NFL schedule is set. We're on to Week 1. Let's take a quick glance at all 16 Week 1 matchups, starting with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs raising their latest banner against the Lions.

news

2023 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2023 preseason on Thursday.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Tripleheaders highlight Thanksgiving, Christmas Day slates

The 2023 regular-season schedule features a Thanksgiving and Christmas Day tripleheader.

news

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Kansas City Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in Kickoff Game

The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open their title defense against the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken looking to lighten QB Lamar Jackson's 'burden' by utilizing new offensive weapons

The Ravens moved on from OC Greg Roman this offseason and hired Todd Monken to jump-start a stalled passing attack. By proxy, that means relying less on Lamar Jackson's legs to move the ball. Monken noted Wednesday that the upgraded weapons around Jackson will allow the QB to lessen the ground work.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Eagles-Chiefs rematch in Week 11

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday night, the league began revealing select games on Wednesday and early Thursday.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects QB Brock Purdy (elbow) back by training camp

In March, Kyle Shanahan raised some eyebrows suggesting quarterback Brock Purdy might not be ready for the start of the season, noting that anytime between Weeks 1-4 was in play. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers coach offered a more positive update on the quarterback's recovery from elbow surgery.

news

Super Bowl champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII celebration as they are set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More