NFL teams get creative for 2023 schedule release

It's the most exciting time of the offseason!
The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety, meaning players, coaches and fans alike can now break out the sharpies and mark their calendars accordingly.
Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.
Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
One man’s script is another man’s schedule.@Yellowstone 🤝 #DallasCowboys football.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
Everybody wants to see what happens next season. 🤠🏈
Get @SeatGeek single-game 🎟️s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps
122 days until Week 1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Powered by @Shift4
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
Bon Appétit. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
That's showbiz baby 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
The Script is in... 👀#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
We couldn’t decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
Grab the sticks, it’s time to play! 🎮 🏈 @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
Get your popcorn ready. 🍿— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
2023 Schedule Release— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
Schedule on LOCK 🔒@dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
Underlined or crossed out? 🧐— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/J5DPQ2F2op | @Delta pic.twitter.com/9zKTW1GlBM