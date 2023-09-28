Around the NFL

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shoulders blame for allowing 70 points to Dolphins

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 06:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said blame for the Denver Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 starts with him.

"When those things happen, it's me first," Joseph said Thursday. "I'll fix it quickly. We have to."

There's little sugarcoating Denver's defensive performance in the loss, which dropped the team to 0-3. The Dolphins amassed 30 first downs and 726 yards from scrimmage – 350 rushing, 376 passing – which were the second-most yards a defense has ever allowed in the NFL. Miami scored 14-plus points in all four quarters.

"Well it was, obviously … it wasn't good," Joseph said. "When your unit plays that way, my first thought is, 'It's me and (needing to do) better as a coach and getting guys ready for the challenge.'"

Asked what specifically caused the Broncos so much trouble, Joseph pointed at handling Miami's elite offensive speed as a big factor.

Related Links

"It was a combination of a lot of things. Obviously, I didn't get them ready for the speeds and angles and those things and have them in the right positions," he said. "Again, I take it first, and we go back and look at it and make sure next time we game-plan (for) a team like that we do better."

Joseph said the loss was not because of Denver's lack of effort.

"The players are always giving max effort and trying to do it right to win games," Joseph said. "But it became a buzzsaw quickly, and it spiraled. It spiraled quickly."

Facing heat in Denver isn't new to Joseph, who was the Broncos' head coach in 2017 and 2018 before being let go with an 11-21 record. He returned to join Sean Payton's staff this offseason hoping for better results, but following a very solid defensive performance in Week 1, things have turned south, allowing 105 points over the past eight quarters.

The Broncos have allowed a league-worst 122 points through three games. Up next on the schedule: a trip to Soldier Field to face the 0-3 Chicago Bears, who have allowed the second-most points (106).

Joseph said the mission is to put the Miami debacle behind them and turn their focus to the winless Bears, who are just as desperate for a win.

"Our focus now is Chicago, to be honest," Joseph said. "I mean, it's over. (The score last week) could've been 7-0. It was a loss, and we didn't play well. So my focus now is Chicago."

Related Content

news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ for a while. The Packers have placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games.
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
news

Bills defense ready for challenge Dolphins' prolific offense presents

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
news

Ezekiel Elliott ready to return to Dallas with Patriots: 'It's definitely going to be weird'

Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints' Derek Carr confident in backup QB Jameis Winston: He's 'a starter in this league'

If Derek Carr is unable to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers then it will be the Jameis Winston show for the Saints. Carr expressed his confidence in Winston when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.