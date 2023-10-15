Mistake-prone 49ers get wake-up call in 'grimy' loss to Browns

Shanahan had no update on the severity of the injuries to Samuel and McCaffrey, although both were in the locker room after the game. But he said the 49ers have to do a better job of getting everybody ready, because when positions had to be moved around during the game, the mistakes began.

"We made way too many mistakes on offense," Shanahan said. "Just losing a couple guys in the game. We had to switch a couple guys around and we weren't quite ready for that."

Shanahan was asked how hard it is to operate without Samuel and McCaffrey.

"It's more about just getting all the guys ready for it," he said. "You have a game plan that has enough stuff in it so you move some positions around. We just made too many mistakes."

Purdy said that despite the grind of the offense, he kept thinking the 49ers would get into their familiar groove. Because he was the last pick in the 2022 draft, this is the game that many onlookers have expected Purdy to have all along. He had avoided it until now, but even while it was unfolding, Purdy never thought the situation was hopeless.

"We scored on the first drive and for me, it's like let's get into a rhythm, let's move the chains, that was my mentality the whole game," Purdy said. "I feel like I didn't play to the standard."

He didn't, but few teams can sustain a peak like the 49ers were at for the entirety of a long season. Before the game, there were reasonable questions about whether the 49ers would lose a regular season game at all, and this loss does little to dent their standing as one of the NFL's most talented teams. They didn't deserve to win, Bosa said. What it did was provide a wake-up call that even all that talent can't overcome mental errors, that even the best teams will have opponents with good game plans, that even the best teams have to be able to meet adversity and handle it. Better to be reminded of all that in Week 6 than much later.