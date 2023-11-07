NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Bengals back in top 10 for first time since Week 1; Pats lowest AFC team

If Sunday was the last we'll be seeing of Tyson Bagent for a minute, it was a tough way to go out. Any honest Bears fan would say that Bagent had acquitted himself quite well prior to the loss to the Saints, and really, that narrative held up for three quarters against New Orleans, too. That's how quickly things can change. Bagent's three fourth-quarter turnovers -- all committed while the Bears were within one score -- ended any chance of a road comeback. Justin Fields might have a chance to play when Chicago hosts the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. You want to see as much of Fields as possible going forward, with his future possibly hitting a fork in the road this offseason. At 2-7, that should be the whole focus of the backstretch.