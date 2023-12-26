Around the NFL

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Kevin Patra

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll insisted last week that he wouldn't make a "week-to-week change" at quarterback, noting at the time that Tommy DeVito "earned" the chance to play out the season.

The coach backpedaled from that sentiment Monday, benching DeVito in the second half of the 33-25 loss on Christmas Day to Philadelphia in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Daboll said he made the move to Taylor to "just try to spark the team."

On Taylor's first drive, he handed off thrice to Saquon Barkley, who cashed in a touchdown off of an Eagles fumble. The QB also splashed a 69-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton late in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback bid, tossing an interception to end the game.

Daboll declined to say whether DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if Big Blue would go with the veteran Taylor to close the season.

"I'm just worried about [Monday] here," Daboll said, via ESPN. "We'll talk about that here this week."

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, has been a sensation in New York since taking over, including leading a three-game win streak. But the quarterback struggled Monday, completing 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards, leading one field-goal drive before the halftime benching.

"It's tough. It's just a constant reminder that it's a business," DeVito said. "They're always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is.

"At the same time, it is a business. It's your job. I respect it. There's no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It's nothing more than that. That's all it is."

Taylor suffered a rib injury earlier this season, paving the way for DeVito's rise. Even after the veteran returned healthy, Daboll stuck with the rookie. Though clearly disappointed at not regaining the starting job, Taylor wasn't campaigning for the gig after Monday's loss.

"That is not my decision," Taylor said. "My decision is to be ready when my number is called and I think that I proved that [Monday]. I will continue to keep preparing whether it is me moving forward or not. I told you all this before. My mood or my attitude doesn't change based on circumstances. I am the same person. I am the same leader each and every day."

The Giants close the 2023 season at home against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

