Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, has been a sensation in New York since taking over, including leading a three-game win streak. But the quarterback struggled Monday, completing 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards, leading one field-goal drive before the halftime benching.

"It's tough. It's just a constant reminder that it's a business," DeVito said. "They're always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is.

"At the same time, it is a business. It's your job. I respect it. There's no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It's nothing more than that. That's all it is."

Taylor suffered a rib injury earlier this season, paving the way for DeVito's rise. Even after the veteran returned healthy, Daboll stuck with the rookie. Though clearly disappointed at not regaining the starting job, Taylor wasn't campaigning for the gig after Monday's loss.

"That is not my decision," Taylor said. "My decision is to be ready when my number is called and I think that I proved that [Monday]. I will continue to keep preparing whether it is me moving forward or not. I told you all this before. My mood or my attitude doesn't change based on circumstances. I am the same person. I am the same leader each and every day."