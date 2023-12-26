Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph currently slated to be starting QB on Sunday vs. Seahawks

While Tomlin didn't rule out Pickett returning, Rudolph's play makes the Steelers comfortable riding the veteran with their postseason life hanging in the balance.

"Obviously, we have a great deal more comfort because of what we've seen in-stadium from Mason Rudolph," he said. "And that helps us. But we're still, really, in the same posture. He's got the ball to start the week, and we'll see where Kenny is from a mobility perspective and then kind of go from there and plan day by day based on the things we see from that perspective."

Rudolph was the first Pittsburgh QB to have 275-plus pass yards, two-plus passing TDs, and zero INTs in a game since Ben Roethlisberger in Week 16, 2020. He produced the highest passer rating (124.0) and most pass yards (290) by any Steelers QB in 2023 as Pittsburgh scored a season-high 34 points.

Pickett has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 13 loss to Arizona. Mitchell Trubisky made the first two starts before Tomlin put the ball in Rudolph's hands in Week 16.

The Steelers' offense immediately got off to a better start with Rudolph under center, as the QB hit George Pickens in stride for an 86-yard catch-and-run TD on the opening drive. In the third quarter, Rudolph hit Pickens again on a deep shot for a 66-yard score.

The practice week will begin with Rudolph taking the first-team reps. After Pickett took individual work last week, the key will be whether the second-year quarterback handles any team snaps as we get closer to the weekend.

Tomlin declined to get into whether Pickett would be the starter if he's medically cleared.

"I'm not into hypotheticals," he said. "We'll see what the performance looks like tomorrow. Mason Rudolph has the ball as we stand here today."