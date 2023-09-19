Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

The Steelers did not have a red-zone possession in Week 2 (1 of 2 in Week 1). The last team to not have a red-zone possession and win the game was the Denver Broncos in Week 9, 2019, also against the Browns.

The second half was particularly painful for Pittsburgh fans to watch. After an opening drive field goal, the Steelers punted their next four drives while picking up three total first downs. In the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh generated -7 yards of total offense.

During the game, Steel City fans displayed their frustration with the OC raining down "Fire Canada" chants.

"I appreciate their passion," Tomlin said of the chorus. "I share their passion. We all do. We love our fans. They inspire us, they challenge us; it's an awesome relationship. We don't run from challenges -- we run to challenges. This is the sports entertainment business. It is our job to win and thus entertain them, and so we don't begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled. It is our job."

Entering his third season as the Steelers offensive coordinator, Canada has led an anemic offense which often consists of head-scratching calls -- like Monday night's fourth-quarter third-down QB run while trying to milk the clock.

While he appreciates the fan's passion, Tomlin doesn't harbor the same apprehensions regarding the offensive approach.

"I don't share their concern because of my perspective," he said. "I'm a part of the process. When you're a part of the process, it's less troublesome to you."