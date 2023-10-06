Around the NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 02:51 PM
As he said he would, ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ will be back under center for Sunday's AFC North heavyweight battle.

Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as the Steelers quarterback was not listed on Friday's official injury report.

Pickett said Wednesday he'd be “ready to go by Sunday” and followed suit with a full week of practice, moving from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday and Friday.

Near the end of the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss to Houston in Week 4, Pickett was injured on a sack. He was quickly ruled out, and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Pickett could undergo a short-term absence, but the door was open for him to possibly play this week. He'll do just that as the Steelers (2-2) host the first-place Ravens (3-1), but whether Pickett's healthy or not, the Steelers' offense has largely been unwell through four games.

The Steelers offense is ranked 29th in yards gained this season, with Pickett passing for 803 yards (200.8 per game), four touchdowns and four interceptions.

As a rookie, Pickett started against the Ravens twice and went 1-1. In his first tilt against Baltimore, Pickett attempted just one pass in a 16-14 loss in which he exited the game due to a concussion and did not return. He gained a measure of revenge on New Year's Day when he helped Pittsburgh to a 16-13 win.

