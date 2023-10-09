Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

Through five weeks, Purdy ranks first in passer rating (123.1), second in yards per attempt (9.3), second in completion percentage (72.1), tied for seventh in pass TDs (9), and eighth in yards (1,271).

"I mean, he was really good," coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy's performance Sunday night. "Everybody was pretty good. But thought he missed one throw throughout the day, from what it seemed like, just a little behind [﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿] in the first quarter on one and everything else seemed pretty flawless. He did a great job versus a real good pass rush, some tight coverages, guys gave him some time. Also, the guys made a lot of plays, too."

Both the Cowboys and 49ers viewed Sunday's prime-time tilt as a measuring stick game for where they stood in the NFC. After the lopsided result, it's clear where the power resides.

The Niners joined the Philadelphia Eagles as the only 5-0 teams in the NFL. Not that Shanahan is popping any bottles for a fast start.

"Absolutely nothing," he said when asked about the significance of blowing out a rival. "If we would've lost this game, we would've been 4-1 and now we're 5-0. I mean it's exciting and all this is fun, but I've been in the NFL way too long, been 5-0 and haven't made the playoffs before. All that stuff really doesn't matter.

"The way people talked about it during the week, we didn't see it that way. I told our team last night whether we win or lose this game, I expect it to make us better. If we go out there and play like we're capable of, we should feel that and be able to carry it on the next week and get better. And if we go out there and we get beat, as long as we do it the right way, I think it'll make us better going forward after that. You want to be in games like this just leading up to it. You want to be battle-tested in every facet of stuff that can happen later in the season.

"I'm glad we did it the other way, being 5-0 feels good, but it means nothing until you get to the end."