Vikings QB Kirk Cousins 'fantastic' in Minnesota's prime-time win over 49ers 

Cousins led the Vikings on five consecutive scoring drives to provide enough cushion for a massive victory that keeps their season afloat heading toward Halloween. The QB said how the team responded to the early adversity spoke volumes.

"Yeah, this game is going to punch you in the gut, and you're going to have things that don't go your way," he said of the first-drive turnover. "That turnover was tough, and you have to play through it. Play through the smoke, as my college coach used to say. So we were able to do that tonight, and clearly the way Jordan responded, he had a couple tough catches in traffic. The one very easily could have been an interception, and the other one the safety was driving. You could tell he made a decision that that's not happening again, and it reflected in the way he played."

Throughout his 12-year career, Cousins has often excelled out of the spotlight, putting up big numbers when fewer are watching, then collapsing when the lights get bright. Not this night.

The 35-year-old unfurled pass after pass to the perfect target in the perfect spot, frustrating the 49ers defense to no end. Cousins hit nine targets on the night, with Addison (7/123/2) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (11/86).

The offensive line gave Cousins plenty of time, keeping the QB clean against a good 49ers pass rush. The Niners sacked Cousins zero times despite the QB taking 45 dropbacks. When he was pressured, the veteran navigated it like a seasoned sea captain, sliding to avoid oncoming waves and making good decisions.

Unlike times in the past when the pressure has rattled Cousins, the signal-caller found an outlet Monday night. Per Next Gen Stats, Cousins went 15 of 17 for 240 yards with a TD, 14.1 yards per attempt, a 138.4 passer rating, and a 33.8-plus completion percentage over expected under pressure.

"We have a great quarterback back there and we know we just have to give him a little bit of time," offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw said. "He's going to make the play, but when pressure does get on him, he doesn't back off. He doesn't fold or flinch; he's going to make the play."

Cousins became the fifth QB in NFL history to have 50 career games with 300-plus pass yards in a player's first 12 seasons (Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, HOF Peyton Manning and HOF Kurt Warner). He's the only QB with multiple 350-yard passing games in 2023 (three).

The QB wasn't just dinking and dangling his way downfield, either. He was nearly perfect on passes of 10-plus air yards, going 9 of 12 for 201 yards, two TDs, zero INTs and a 156.3 passer rating.

"Incredible. Just being able to play with No. 8 and just the trust that he has on his guys to be able to spread the ball," Hockenson said. "You never know when the balls going to come your way which is incredible on an offense. I've been in a few that you know when you're going to get the ball and you know when you don't. And in this one you have to go like you're going to it every time because No. 8 will get back to you. It's incredible to get to play with him. His demeanor, the way he sits in the pocket, how tough he is, the way he carries himself in the huddle it's just incredible. He is a guy you want to play for."