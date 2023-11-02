Fantasy football 2023 Week 9 sleepers: Contingencies for Kirk Cousins

Consistency has not been the name of the game when it comes to Mac Jones. Not this year. Not any year. He put together a solid game against the Bills in Week 7. He flopped against the Dolphins in Week 8. But if there was a silver lining, it’s that Jones threw two touchdowns. It was the first time all season that he accounted for multiple scores in consecutive games. That’s progress!





Now he has a good matchup with which to take another step forward. The Commanders have been one of the most QB-friendly defenses all season long. Six different times, a quarterback has put up at least 275 yards and multiple touchdowns against Washington’s defense. Jones’ ceiling isn’t as high as that of Jalen Hurts, who threw for 319 yards and four TDs in Week 8, but he should be good enough to warrant a start as a high-end QB2.