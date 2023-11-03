News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

Published: Nov 03, 2023 at 12:47 PM Updated: Nov 03, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters he expects to make a decision on who'll be the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns between Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune either Friday night or Saturday.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-4-0

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 6-2-0

  • RT Morgan Moses (shoulder) could play versus the Seahawks, per head coach John Harbaugh.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 5-3-0

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-6-0

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 4-3-0

  • RB Joe Mixon (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
  • S ﻿﻿﻿Tycen Anderson﻿﻿﻿ placed on injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-3-0

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-5-0

  • OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) has been ruled out versus the Panthers, per head coach Shane Steichen.
  • CB JuJu Brents (quad) has been ruled out, per Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 6-2-0

SIGNINGS


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-5-0

  • QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, per head coach Sean McVay.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 6-2-0

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-6-0

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 5-3-0

  • LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged from the hospital after Thursday's game against the Titans and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Holcomb will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, Pelissero added.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 3-5-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he's not ready to name Will Levis the team's starting QB. Vrabel says the team will have a depth-chart conversation this weekend and see where things stand on Tuesday. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has missed the last two games.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-5-0

