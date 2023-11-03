NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters he expects to make a decision on who'll be the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns between Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune either Friday night or Saturday.
INJURIES
- FB Keith Smith (concussion) has been ruled out versus the Vikings.
- WR Drake London (groin) out
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) out
INJURIES
- RT Morgan Moses (shoulder) could play versus the Seahawks, per head coach John Harbaugh.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder) is anticipated to play in Sunday's game versus the Bengals, per head coach Sean McDermott.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- RB Joe Mixon (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
- S Tycen Anderson placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expected to start and has no injury designation versus the Cardinals.
INJURIES
- OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) has been ruled out versus the Panthers, per head coach Shane Steichen.
- CB JuJu Brents (quad) has been ruled out, per Steichen.
SIGNINGS
- OL Ben Bartch (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Coy Cronk (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers, per head coach Sean McVay.
INJURIES
- WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
- TE Durham Smythe (ankle) questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (knee) questionable
- OL Rob Hunt (hamstring) out
- C Connor Williams (groin) questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) questionable
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) questionable
- S Brandon Jones (concussion) out
INJURIES
- QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) out
- OL Evan Neal (ankle) questionable
- OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring) questionable
- K Graham Gano (knee) is being placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged from the hospital after Thursday's game against the Titans and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Holcomb will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, Pelissero added.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he's not ready to name Will Levis the team's starting QB. Vrabel says the team will have a depth-chart conversation this weekend and see where things stand on Tuesday. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has missed the last two games.
INJURIES
- WR Curtis Samuel (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
- TE Logan Thomas (heel) questionable