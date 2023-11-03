Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Initially, Allen dinged up his throwing shoulder in Buffalo's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and he aggravated it during a Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, after he missed Wednesday's practice, Allen was a full participant Thursday and Friday and did not receive a designation on the final injury report of the week.

Allen has completed an NFL-high 71.7% of his passes for 2,165 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season.

This is a massive game for Allen and the Bills, whose 2022 season was ended by the Bengals in the Divisional Round by way of a dismal 27-10 loss. Allen struggled that day, completing 25 of 42 passes for 264 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 68.0 rating.