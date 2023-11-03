Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Bills Mafia can rest easy.
As foreseen by his head coach Sean McDermott earlier in the week, Josh Allen is good to go for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 9 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
McDermott told reporters on Friday that he anticipates the QB, who is dealing with a right should issue, to play against Joe Burrow and Co.
Initially, Allen dinged up his throwing shoulder in Buffalo's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and he aggravated it during a Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, after he missed Wednesday's practice, Allen was a full participant Thursday and Friday and did not receive a designation on the final injury report of the week.
Allen has completed an NFL-high 71.7% of his passes for 2,165 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season.
This is a massive game for Allen and the Bills, whose 2022 season was ended by the Bengals in the Divisional Round by way of a dismal 27-10 loss. Allen struggled that day, completing 25 of 42 passes for 264 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 68.0 rating.
The Bills (5-3) and Bengals (4-3) (1-5) kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.