Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) likely will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams will keep the door ajar for Matthew Stafford to play Week 9 versus the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won't practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable.
McVay noted that Stafford not participating in Friday's session was part of the plan, and the club would likely take until game time on Sunday to decide on his availability. The QB also sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday.
Stafford suffered the thumb injury in the club's Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was replaced by Brett Rypien.
McVay said on Friday that the swelling on Stafford's thumb has gone down, and his grip has progressed, two keys to the QB's availability for Sunday. By listing him as questionable, the Rams are giving the thumb a couple of more days to recover before making the ultimate decision on his status this week.
If Stafford can't play, Rypien would be in line to make the start for the 3-5 Rams against the 2-5 Packers. Los Angeles has a bye in Week 10.