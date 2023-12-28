NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib/rest) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) limited
- DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) limited
- S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) limited
INJURIES
- WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) full
- TE Cole Kmet (knee) DNP
- OL Teven Jenkins (concussion) full
- OL Lucas Patrick (knee) limited
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper (heel) is hopeful he'll be able to play in tonight's game against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Cooper's status remains up in the air, Pelissero added, and the team will know more about his availability closer to kickoff. The Browns listed Cooper as questionable for the game on Wednesday.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LT Tyron Smith (back) completed the walkthrough Thursday and will be limited in Friday's practice, per head coach Mike McCarthy. After Friday's practice, the team will have a gauge on how they feel, McCarthy added.
INJURIES
- OT Taylor Decker (groin) will be good to play for Saturday's game versus the Cowboys, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- LB James Houston had his practice 21-day window opened. Houston as been on injured reserve since he broke his ankle in Week 2.
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a torn pectoral, has not been activated off injured reserve, and Campbell says he has no decision yet on activating him for Saturday's game. Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes plan to discuss his status after practice Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Austin Ajiake (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence, who suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in Week 16, is expected to be limited in practice on Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jaren Hall was named the starter over Nick Mullens for Sunday night's must-win game versus the Packers, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- CB Marco Wilson (claimed off waivers from Cardinals)
SIGNINGS
- WR Griffin Hebert (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Devon Allen was placed on practice squad injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. was placed on injured reserve.
- LB De’Jon Harris was activated from injured reserve.