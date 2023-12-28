News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

Published: Dec 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 01:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 9-6-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 6-9-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 10-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR ﻿﻿﻿Amari Cooper﻿﻿﻿ (heel) is hopeful he'll be able to play in tonight's game against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Cooper's status remains up in the air, Pelissero added, and the team will know more about his availability closer to kickoff. The Browns listed Cooper as questionable for the game on Wednesday.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 10-5-0

INJURIES

  • LT Tyron Smith (back) completed the walkthrough Thursday and will be limited in Friday's practice, per head coach Mike McCarthy. After Friday's practice, the team will have a gauge on how they feel, McCarthy added.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 11-4-0

INJURIES

  • OT Taylor Decker (groin) will be good to play for Saturday's game versus the Cowboys, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • LB James Houston had his practice 21-day window opened. Houston as been on injured reserve since he broke his ankle in Week 2.
  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a torn pectoral, has not been activated off injured reserve, and Campbell says he has no decision yet on activating him for Saturday's game. Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes plan to discuss his status after practice Thursday.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-7-0

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence, who suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in Week 16, is expected to be limited in practice on Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Jaren Hall was named the starter over Nick Mullens for Sunday night's must-win game versus the Packers, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-11-0

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-4-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Devon Allen was placed on practice squad injured reserve.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-11-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.