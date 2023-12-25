Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy laments key mistakes in loss to Dolphins, vows to be 'road warriors'

It was a valiant team effort for the Cowboys, especially coming off a humiliating blowout in Buffalo last week.

Dak Prescott orchestrated a 17-play, 66-yard drive to get the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was a scenario and sequence that allowed the Cowboys offense to prove itself under pressure. The Cowboys' defense also played well against the high-powered Dolphins, holding the league's top scoring offense to just one touchdown and five field goals.

The 22-20 defeat was bookended by two key mistakes, however, which might have been the difference.

Dallas drove the length of the field on its opening possession, taking nearly eight minutes off the clock and setting a tone any successful road team would demonstrate. But a lost fumble on Prescott's handoff to fullback Hunter Luepke on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line ruined the brilliant start and left points on the board of a two-point defeat.

A facemask penalty on the first play of the Dolphins' game-winning drive set the Dolphins up for success. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. proceeded to pepper Dallas with an array of short passes before Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for a final first down to help set up Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal from 29 yards out.

"It was a juggernaut game, and what we expected -- situational football," McCarthy said. "The facemask penalty was a big call [on the final drive]. It's a challenge in these games because you know it's gonna come down to one play, and they probably made a play or two that we didn't."

The Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) in Week 17 before heading to Washington for their final regular-season game. Beating a four-win Commanders team on the road won't change the narrative of the Cowboys' struggles away from Dallas, but they did experience just how small the margin of error can be.