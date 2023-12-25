Around the NFL

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy laments key mistakes in loss to Dolphins, vows to be 'road warriors'

Published: Dec 25, 2023 at 07:03 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The opportunity was there for Dallas to flip the script, but Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins continued the ongoing road struggles.

Head coach Mike McCarthy hopes it will be looked back on as a learning experience for the playoff-bound Cowboys.

"It was a hard-fought game," McCarthy on Sunday, via the team's official website. "It gives you a taste of if we have to go on the road to get this done, and there's a lot that we can draw from this. We're disappointed because we had some miscues. I had a horse---- backed up plan, and we were backed up twice and didn't move the field position, so we didn't help our defense out there.

"We didn't have a takeaway, but we had a giveaway. It's those big mistakes you can't make in these games, but I think the resilience, battle and grit that we're looking for -- we clearly have that."

Dallas fell to 3-5 on the road this season, and Sunday's razor-thin defeat resulted in the team's first losing streak of 2023. While the Cowboys are still in play for the NFC East title, which would offer a home playoff game (Dallas is undefeated at AT&T Stadium this season), McCarthy indicated the writing on the wall for what's to come in late January.

"We have to play better than we did today," he added. "We have to play above it on the road. Road warriors we will be."

Related Links

It was a valiant team effort for the Cowboys, especially coming off a humiliating blowout in Buffalo last week.

Dak Prescott orchestrated a 17-play, 66-yard drive to get the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was a scenario and sequence that allowed the Cowboys offense to prove itself under pressure. The Cowboys' defense also played well against the high-powered Dolphins, holding the league's top scoring offense to just one touchdown and five field goals.

The 22-20 defeat was bookended by two key mistakes, however, which might have been the difference.

Dallas drove the length of the field on its opening possession, taking nearly eight minutes off the clock and setting a tone any successful road team would demonstrate. But a lost fumble on Prescott's handoff to fullback Hunter Luepke on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line ruined the brilliant start and left points on the board of a two-point defeat.

A facemask penalty on the first play of the Dolphins' game-winning drive set the Dolphins up for success. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. proceeded to pepper Dallas with an array of short passes before Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for a final first down to help set up Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal from 29 yards out.

"It was a juggernaut game, and what we expected -- situational football," McCarthy said. "The facemask penalty was a big call [on the final drive]. It's a challenge in these games because you know it's gonna come down to one play, and they probably made a play or two that we didn't."

The Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) in Week 17 before heading to Washington for their final regular-season game. Beating a four-win Commanders team on the road won't change the narrative of the Cowboys' struggles away from Dallas, but they did experience just how small the margin of error can be.

McCarthy's team will put its best foot forward hoping to overcome those road woes on the biggest stage.

Related Content

news

NFL teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Monday. 
news

QB Baker Mayfield has been 'outstanding' with Buccaneers 'clawing' toward playoffs 

Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to set up a win-and-in scenario over each of its final two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on attack mode in all phases.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes turn authoring game-winning drive: 'I'm thinking just like last week'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found himself slowed by Tennessee's defense upon his return to Seattle's starting lineup , but he rallied the troops to lead a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes and change to overcome the Titans, 20-17.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.