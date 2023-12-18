2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16: QB Jake Browning, RB Ty Chandler among top targets

ROSTERED: 10%﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





The Minshew Magic has been a little hit or miss over this last month. He threw no touchdown passes in Week 12 and only one in Week 14, coming up short of 15 fantasy points in each contest. But he threw for 312 yards and two tuddies in Week 13 and then 215 and three on Sunday, topping 18 fantasy points and finishing as a QB1 in both of those weeks. So which Minshew can we expect in Week 16 at Atlanta? Well, the Falcons have been relatively soft on quarterbacks all season (against a very unimpressive list of QBs, to boot), and with Zack Moss now in wait-and-see mode with an arm injury and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) having just missed his third straight game, Minshew may be called upon to carry the offense a bit more than normal this Sunday. I’d much rather have any of the three names above, but Minshew is a viable QB2 if you need one.