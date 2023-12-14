Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad; questionable) won't play Thursday vs. Chargers

Las Vegas will be without the NFL's reigning rushing champion in Week 15.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Garafolo added that the Raiders gave Jacobs until this afternoon to see if he could give it a go, but it became clear as kickoff drew closer he wasn't going to be available tonight. His quad injury kept him out of practice throughout the week and will now keep him out of the game.

Jacobs' production for the Raiders cannot be overstated. He is the Raiders' running game. The two-time Pro Bowler, who led the league with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, has run for 805 yards this season, 742 more than the team's second-leading rusher, which is wide receiver Tre Tucker with 63 yards.

It's likely Zamir White (20 carries for 54 yards) and Ameer Abdullah (six attempts for 42 yards) will get more carries than they've seen in any game this season so far.

Jacobs played through numerous injuries last season, but his quad will snap a streak of 44 straight games played.