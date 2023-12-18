NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

News roundup

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 11-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over Jacksonville, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol following Sunday night's loss to the Ravens, but there is no further update on his status, HC Doug Pederson announced. 
  • WR Zay Jones is considered day to day with a hamstring injury, per Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 9-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will play this week after missing the past two games, HC Andy Reid announced.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Will Grier is being signed off New England's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 


ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Max Duggan is being waived but will go back on the practice if he clears waivers, per Pelissero.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tutu Atwell has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play Thursday against the Saints, HC Sean McVay announced.
  • OT Rob Havenstein (groin) is set to play this week after missing Sunday's game, per McVay.
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) is good to go for Thursday, per McVay.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB Jordan Hicks (shin) will have his 21-day practice window opened this week, per HC Kevin O'Connell.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • DE Cam Heyward remains in the concussion protocol following Saturday loss to Indianapolis, HC Mike Tomlin announced.
  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 by Tomlin.


SUSPENSIONS


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mason Rudolph is being planned to start Week 16's matchup versus the Bengals on Saturday if Kenny Pickett (ankle) is unable to play, per Tomlin.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Will Levis is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss to the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Levis will have an MRI today. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-10-0

ROSTER CUTS

