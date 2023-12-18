NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over Jacksonville, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner Johnson's practice window is expected to be opened this week, HC Dan Campbell said Monday. Gardner-Johnson has been on injured reserve since Week 2 after suffering a torn pectoral.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol following Sunday night's loss to the Ravens, but there is no further update on his status, HC Doug Pederson announced.
- WR Zay Jones is considered day to day with a hamstring injury, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will play this week after missing the past two games, HC Andy Reid announced.
SIGNINGS
- QB Will Grier is being signed off New England's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Max Duggan is being waived but will go back on the practice if he clears waivers, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- WR Tutu Atwell has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play Thursday against the Saints, HC Sean McVay announced.
- OT Rob Havenstein (groin) is set to play this week after missing Sunday's game, per McVay.
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) is good to go for Thursday, per McVay.
INJURIES
- LB Jordan Hicks (shin) will have his 21-day practice window opened this week, per HC Kevin O'Connell.
INJURIES
- DE Cam Heyward remains in the concussion protocol following Saturday loss to Indianapolis, HC Mike Tomlin announced.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 by Tomlin.
SUSPENSIONS
- S Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the 2023 season and any potential postseason games for repeated violations of playing rules to protect health and safety of players, including his hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman this past Saturday, which got him ejected from the game.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mason Rudolph is being planned to start Week 16's matchup versus the Bengals on Saturday if Kenny Pickett (ankle) is unable to play, per Tomlin.
INJURIES
- QB Will Levis is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's loss to the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Levis will have an MRI today.
ROSTER CUTS