2023 NFL Draft: Joshua Pryor, Xavier Smith headline standouts from HBCU Legacy Bowl Week

Jason Dumas, DT, Southern

Dumas earned Defensive MVP honors for his play on Saturday, and he challenged the offense every day last week with his leverage and power. His knockback power is pretty sensational, but he'll show off his agility along the way, too. He's a lot lighter on his feet than you might expect. In fact, he first caught my eye at the HBCU Combine last Monday. I thought he moved really well. I don't think he's a pro defensive tackle because of his stature. He'll play hard and do all the right things, but you can't go four quarters against NFL offensive linemen at his dimensions (he checked in below 5-foot-10 and 280 pounds). But let's say he drops down to about 260 pounds. That would give him fullback size. Can he catch the ball and do those types of things? We'll find out, but I'd be willing to give him that opportunity to see if he can do it. We've certainly seen players make the transition before. Former Patriots fullback James Develin was a defensive lineman at Brown before making the position change in New England. Patrick Ricard played on the defensive line for Maine and now he's a Pro Bowl fullback for the Ravens. Dumas plays so hard. With his toughness and strength, it's not difficult for me to envision him as a lead blocker for running backs. I don't know if he'll make that transition, but I like his chances based on what I saw from him during the week.