Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Published: Feb 16, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Johnson faces a 10-12 week recovery, Rapoport added, putting him in line to return well before training camp.

The best right tackle in football posted a picture on social media from a hospital bed with a link to the "Better luck next year" line from Happy Gilmore, so at least we know despite the Super Bowl loss and having to undergo surgery, Johnson hasn't lost his sense of humor.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season and sat out Weeks 17-18, but gutted out three postseason games despite the painful core tear. The fact that there was no noticeable drop off in his performance with the injury underscores just how doggone good at his job Johnson is.

The 32-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and made his fourth Pro Bowl team. Under contract through the 2025 season, Johnson should be good to go to continue stonewalling rushers and opening running lanes for the Eagles' multi-dimensional offense by the start of the 2023 campaign.

