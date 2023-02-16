Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

The best right tackle in football posted a picture on social media from a hospital bed with a link to the "Better luck next year" line from Happy Gilmore, so at least we know despite the Super Bowl loss and having to undergo surgery, Johnson hasn't lost his sense of humor.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season and sat out Weeks 17-18, but gutted out three postseason games despite the painful core tear. The fact that there was no noticeable drop off in his performance with the injury underscores just how doggone good at his job Johnson is.