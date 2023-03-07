Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The quarterback dominoes have begun to fall in the 2023 offseason, with Derek Carr inking a deal in New Orleans and Geno Smith re-signing in Seattle.

The big fish swimming in the dark ocean remains Aaron Rodgers, who still hasn't indicated his plans to the world. Will he retire? Will he return to Green Bay? Trade request?

Related Links

While speculation has commenced surrounding the possibility that the Packers want to move on, at least some of Rodgers' teammates don't want to see the four-time MVP in another jersey.

"I hope he is not going nowhere," Aaron Jones said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Especially not Vegas. You know he played with Tae (Davante Adams), so I hope that wouldn't happen. He's my quarterback, so I hope he's back. If he's back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."

If nothing else, Rodgers has proven it's foolish to try to read his plans. The QB appeared as if he'd move on last year before signing a big new contract. This offseason, all indicators suggest he'll play but in a new city for the first time in his career. Right now, only Rodgers knows what and when his decision will ultimately be.

The New York Jets have been the club most linked to Rodgers if he decides to play home games outside Lambeau Field. Carr's signing in New Orleans wiped out the most logical fallback option for Gang Green should Rodgers decline a New York overture.

Fans in the Big Apple are anxiously awaiting a decision, but Jones would like them to keep their hands off.

"I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he's in Green Bay if he comes back and plays," Jones said. "I don't want him going anywhere. You guys (Jets fans) can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G, he's a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G."

Related Content

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley fully reinstated following suspension for violating NFL's gambling policy

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been fully reinstated after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, the league announced Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans expected to release LB Bud Dupree after two seasons

The Tennessee Titans are expected to release pass rusher Bud Dupree, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles 'not greedy' with No. 1 overall pick, but QB-needy teams would have to go 'above and beyond' to close a deal now

The question is shifting from if Chicago Bears trade 2023's No. 1 overall pick to when, and general manager Ryan Poles

news

Saints, QB Derek Carr agree to four-year, $150 million contract

The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a deal with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE