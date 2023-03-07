Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

While speculation has commenced surrounding the possibility that the Packers want to move on, at least some of Rodgers' teammates don't want to see the four-time MVP in another jersey.

"I hope he is not going nowhere," Aaron Jones said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Especially not Vegas. You know he played with Tae (Davante Adams), so I hope that wouldn't happen. He's my quarterback, so I hope he's back. If he's back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."

If nothing else, Rodgers has proven it's foolish to try to read his plans. The QB appeared as if he'd move on last year before signing a big new contract. This offseason, all indicators suggest he'll play but in a new city for the first time in his career. Right now, only Rodgers knows what and when his decision will ultimately be.

The New York Jets have been the club most linked to Rodgers if he decides to play home games outside Lambeau Field. Carr's signing in New Orleans wiped out the most logical fallback option for Gang Green should Rodgers decline a New York overture.

Fans in the Big Apple are anxiously awaiting a decision, but Jones would like them to keep their hands off.