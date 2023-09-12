Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The stipulations of the trade required that Rodgers play 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps this season for Green Bay to receive a 2024 first-round pick.

The Packers and Jets also swapped first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in the Rodgers trade, with Green Bay also sending a 2023 fifth-rounder in the deal and the Jets sending back second- and sixth-rounders in 2023.

Rodgers suffered the ruptured Achilles on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.