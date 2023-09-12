Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles tendon will not just affect the New York Jets' fortunes for the remainder of the 2023 season, it will also impact the 2024 draft order.
The Green Bay Packers, who traded Rodgers to the Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season.
The stipulations of the trade required that Rodgers play 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps this season for Green Bay to receive a 2024 first-round pick.
The Packers and Jets also swapped first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in the Rodgers trade, with Green Bay also sending a 2023 fifth-rounder in the deal and the Jets sending back second- and sixth-rounders in 2023.
Rodgers suffered the ruptured Achilles on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Despite falling behind 13-3, the Jets rallied to win in overtime on rookie Xavier Gipson's 65-yard walk-off punt return in OT.