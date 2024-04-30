Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Burning cash comment was 'a rookie mistake' 

Most prominent was Jerry Jones' "all-in" comment from the Senior Bowl. New England Patriots first-time coach Jerod Mayo also added some pizzazz to the mix, suggesting in January that the Pats were "ready to burn some cash."

Months later, Mayo took a mea culpa for the outsized comment that missed the mark on the Pats' actual plan.

"That was a rookie mistake. That was a rookie mistake by me," Mayo said Monday on WEEI, via the Boston Globe. "As soon as I got downstairs, [Patriots vice president of communications Stacey James] slapped me in the head, like, 'What are you doing?'