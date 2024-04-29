Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots made a big post-draft splash.
The Pats have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the deal.
The Boston Herald first reported news of the extension.
A 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama, Barmore was headed into the final year of his rookie contract. Now, he's locked down in New England through the 2028 campaign.
Barmore has been a rising stud in New England for the past several seasons. Though he's started just 11 games in three seasons, he's had a starter-like impact on the Patriots' defense. The penetrator is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, and generated 53 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, 11th most among all interior defenders.
The Patriots spent most of their draft capital upgrading an offense in desperate need of aid. In the aftermath of the selection process, New England's new brass secured the future of their interior D-line with a massive pay day.