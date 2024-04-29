 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

Published: Apr 29, 2024 at 10:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots made a big post-draft splash.

The Pats have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the deal.

The Boston Herald first reported news of the extension.

A 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama, Barmore was headed into the final year of his rookie contract. Now, he's locked down in New England through the 2028 campaign.

Barmore has been a rising stud in New England for the past several seasons. Though he's started just 11 games in three seasons, he's had a starter-like impact on the Patriots' defense. The penetrator is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, and generated 53 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, 11th most among all interior defenders.

The Patriots spent most of their draft capital upgrading an offense in desperate need of aid. In the aftermath of the selection process, New England's new brass secured the future of their interior D-line with a massive pay day.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

After trading up to select Cooper DeJean in the second round, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the Iowa defensive back has the ability to play at several different positions in the secondary. 
news

Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the plan is to move former first-rounder Dax Hill from safety to cornerback for the 2024 season.
news

Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

After selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton believes the Oregon signal-caller is "more game-ready" than younger quarterbacks.
news

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on deal that will bring the multi-time former Pro Bowler back, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.
news

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

Texans announce WR Tank Dell sustained minor wound from shooting Saturday night, released from hospital

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor wounds in a shooting in Sanford, Florida on Saturday night, the team announced in a statement Sunday. According to Houston, Dell "has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits."
news

Joe Milton ready to compete in crowded Patriots QB room, says position switch 'will never happen'

Speaking after being drafted by the New England Patriots on Saturday, former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton discussed joining a crowded quarterback room and not wanting to change positions.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says team continues 'to have great dialogue' about Justin Jefferson deal

The Minnesota Vikings have their new quarterback, and all that is left is to lock down Justin Jefferson. Speaking after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems hopeful a deal will get done. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.