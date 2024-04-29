Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots made a big post-draft splash.

The Pats have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the deal.

The Boston Herald first reported news of the extension.

A 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama, Barmore was headed into the final year of his rookie contract. Now, he's locked down in New England through the 2028 campaign.

Barmore has been a rising stud in New England for the past several seasons. Though he's started just 11 games in three seasons, he's had a starter-like impact on the Patriots' defense. The penetrator is coming off a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, and generated 53 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, 11th most among all interior defenders.